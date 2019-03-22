Optional Safety on Planes?

Karl Jensen Former SAA Pilot and Aviation Expert



Airline ‘Garuda Indonesia’ has today said that it is requesting a cancellation of its current order for 49 Boeing 737 Max jets, but that it might switch to another Boeing model.

This marks the first confirmed case of Boeing losing business over 737 safety fears.

Meanwhile, Boeing reportedly sold the 737 Max planes that crashed in Indonesia and Ethiopia without two safety features that the US aircraft manufacturer offers airlines for an

additional cost.



