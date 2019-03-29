New Copyright Amendment Bill

Refilwe speaks to Tusi Fokane Coordinator of ReCreate



We discussed the Copyright Amendment Bill a couple of weeks ago. It would be an understatement to say that it has proven to be a controversial piece of legislation.

Both sides agree, however, that it is high time that our laws catch up to the modern day. The current law has been on the books since 1978 - which is a world and a lifetime away.

For instance - those memes you share with friends are usually illegally obtained images. A photo you copied.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.