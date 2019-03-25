Business Corner with Peter Weetman

Refilwe speaks to Partner, Societi Bistro & Jonkershuis; Owner, Peter Weetman & Associates.



Peter Weetman’s Societi Bistro is a widely known and appreciated name in Cape Town’s dining arena - to locals who frequent the restaurant and quench their thirst at the cosy

Snug, to international celebrities who seek out its comfortable fair, with impeccable service. With 30 years under his belt in hospitality, Peter has assembled a toolkit that not only keeps Societi abreast, but is now extending its impact to a range of small businesses in the

Cape.



