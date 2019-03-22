What we learnt from young SA about the minimum wage and employment

Refilwe speaks to Leila Patel Professor of Social Development Studies and South African Research Chair in Welfare and Social Development at the University of Johannesburg She is also the Director of the Centre for Social Development in Africa at UJ.



Unemployment remains one of our greatest national crises. The Centre for Social Development in Africa set out and studied young people’s attitude about minimum wage…

Pertinent as almost 55% of the youth is unemployed. Whatever effects the minimum has or will have, will be felt the most by the people who need work the most.



