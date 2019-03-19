The South African Copyright Amendment Bill

Refilwe speaks to Professor Keyan Tomaselli Distinguised Professor at the University of Johannesburg Editor of Critical Arts.



The South African Copyright Amendment Bill is one of the most important recent pieces of legislation in this country, though few seem to have heard of it. The Copyright Amendment Bill applies a very wide ranging definition of “fair use” on all materials to be used for

“education”.



