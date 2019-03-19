Sex: Riaan van Wyk Behavioural Scientist, Relationship & Sex Therapist

Refilwe speaks to Riaan van Wyk Behavioural Scientist, Relationship & Sex Therapist.



Pornography - or intimate content - is often seen as a taboo subject, and yet is amongst the most pervasively searched on the internet. In fact, it is often viewed as a leading indicator in the film industry - and has famously been given credit not only for the advent of DVD but for the introduction of a small hand-held viewing device that is light weight, but also has a large and clear enough screen for detail - we call that the iPad or tablet, today.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.