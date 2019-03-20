The SSA Spied on the People of SA

Refilwe speaks to Alison Tilley Member of Right2Know’s National Working Group



President Ramaphosa released the findings of the independent review of the SSA, much of the report didn’t come as a shock. What was a surprise according to Murray Hunter, former campaign organiser for RIght2Know, was that, after all the requests made to the Inspector General of Intelligence and Parliament’s Intelligence Committee that fell

on deaf ears - the state was willing to mandate its own committee to investigate this and admit to the public that this nefarious activity was indeed on the go.



