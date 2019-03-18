News with friends | Mvelase Peppetta

Refilwe speaks to Mvelase Peppetta Account Director at Irvine Partners Public Relations & Integrated Marketing Agency,



This is the part of the show when I delve into the headlines of the week gone by, and over the weekend, with a wise, learned friend, who - in the main - doesn’t hold the same views as I do to try to make sense of the key stories of the world.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.