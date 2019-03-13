Understanding DBE’s Minimum Norms and Standards

Refilwe speaks to Amanda Rinquest Co-head of Equal Education in the Eastern Cape



The Minimum Norms and Standards for Public School Infrastructure (Norms and Standards), were promulgated in law by Motshekga in November 2013, due to the relentless activism of EE members. The Norms and Standards stipulate the infrastructure necessities for every public school, along with service delivery deadlines. Since 2013, we have been monitoring government’s compliance with the implementation of the Norms and Standards in the nine provinces.



