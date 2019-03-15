The electric car revolution will SA be left behind?

Refilwe speaks to Mark Smyth Motoring Journalist



Tesla announced another new model this week. Electric is clearly in. And it seems the world market is ready for electric cars, seemingly embracing a technology that finally seems to be both practical and affordable. But, is this true for South Africa? Or, are we going to be left behind and keep burning fossil fuels well into the future. It seems like we are covering these developments in a sort of fantastical Silicon Valley fashion, rather than exploring and understanding how the market here is very different.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.