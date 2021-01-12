Level three remains in place as Cape Covid figures soar

Today at 04:50 Finance: How to use balloon payments to your advantage Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Lebogang Gaoaketse - Head of Marketing and Communication at WesBank

Today at 05:10 Denosa, KZN Department of health has no adequately prepared for the second wave Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Mandla Shabangu

Today at 05:46 Should there be an extension on vehicle license renewals as well? Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Stephan Lombard

Today at 06:25 Are prisoners being unfairly favoured for vaccine rollout? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Clare Ballard - Attorney & Programme Manager Penal Reform at Lawyers For Human Rights

Today at 06:40 Wanderlust: Tourism boss on launch of digital guest tracker Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Sisa Ntshona

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: Santam's covid pay restrictions is no surprise Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

PJ Veldhuizen - Managing Director at Gillan and Veldhuizen Incorporated

Today at 07:20 Independent schools association addresses concerns around new term Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Lebogang Montjane - Executive Director at Independent Schools Association of South Africa

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 Wednesday Panel: What to expect when vaccines are rolled out Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Aisha Abdool Karim - Journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

Greg Hussey, Prof - Director of VACFA (Vaccines for Africa); member of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 Va

Today at 08:21 Wednesday panel - continued Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:40 Taxi operators appeal for protection regualtions against covid while operating Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Theo Malele - Spokesperson at National Taxi Alliance

Today at 10:08 Home Brewing Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Lucy Corne - founder at #LetUsBuyBeer campaign

Today at 10:33 Why can we not meet the manufacturing demands for coffins? Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Lawrence Konyana - President at Funeral Federation Of Sa

Today at 11:05 Whatsapp:what businesses can do to ensure the privacy of their customers is looked after Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Andrew Bourne

Today at 11:20 Kyles back a buddy campaign to help him with new braille tech for work Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Kyle Williams

Today at 11:32 Parler data dump--exposing fake news and misinformation Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jean Le Roux

Today at 11:45 Parler data dump--exposing fake news and misinformation Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 19:08 Business Unusual The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 ??????? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

