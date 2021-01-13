Independent schools association addresses concerns around new term

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:05
Ground Up: Here’s how to fight anti-vaccine propaganda
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nathan Geffen - Editor at Ground Up
125
Today at 16:20
Covid-19 and the delay to university starting: UCT
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sue Harrison - .Deputy Vice Chancellor at UCT
125
Today at 16:55
Using public wifi services - is it safe?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kate Thompson-Davy - Tech writer and editor
125
Today at 17:05
Charles Parry on the continuation of the booze ban under level 3
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council
125
Today at 17:20
Greg Mills: The Careless State: Using ‘easy money’ to retain power, pursue vanity projects and cushion the elite
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
125
Today at 17:45
Lesley Stones: The curious incident of the second-hand bookshop in lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lesley Stones - Travel And Leisure Writer at Business Day
Christy Loedolff - Owner of Liberty Books in Grabouw
125
Today at 18:09
SA's economy dealt a dizzying blow following calls of "tax holiday" by the alcohol industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles de Wet - Partner at PwC
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell
125
Today at 18:13
Non-alcoholic drinks muscling in SA beverage sector
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sean O'Connor - Director at Mindful Drinking SA
125
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
125
Today at 18:39
Anoj Singh at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
125
Today at 18:48
Telegram exceeds 500 million active users
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine.
125
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - A Social Reckoning - How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
125
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: Fabian Whate, Head of Naspers Foundry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fabian Whate - Head at Naspers Foundry
125
