Trendspotting Thursdays: Virtual team building

Buying a major appliance or item of furniture can be quite expensive, and many people therefore choose to pay them off in instalments. But did you know that there is a growing trend of renting them instead and that an increasing number of international retailers such as John Lewis, Ikea and H&M have started offering their products for rental? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jonathan Hurvitz, group CEO of Teljoy , to discuss the advantages of renting products rather than buying.

