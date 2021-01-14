Trendspotting Thursdays: Virtual team building

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Explainer: A special lung procedure to assist people with Covid
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Professor Keertan Dheda
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBCs Rob Hugh-Jones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rob Hugh-Jones
Today at 10:33
Top Stories from Business Insider with Editor Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-Update your personal balance sheet….
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB-Dr Beverly Shrand Talks about how COVID 19 has impacted businesses and their teams
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Beverly Shrand
Today at 11:45
Sanccob Appeal:Help needed to stabilise crisis with Cape Cormorant chicks
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Katta Ludynia - SANCCOB's Research Manager
Today at 18:08
PITCHED: Treasury on tax hike
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - Stressproof - The Game Plan by Richard Sutton
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Sutton - International Speaker & Author of Stressproof - The Ga e Plan at ...
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Rent-a-toaster? Pandemic provides boost to goods rental economy Refilwe Moloto takes a closer look at the rental revolution in which people are renting furniture, tech items and even clothes! 18 January 2021 8:28 AM
Vitamin D flying off the shelves, but can it really prevent Covid-19? Until the Covid-19 vaccine is available locally, stockists say people are clambering to get their hands on the 'sunshine drug'. 18 January 2021 8:05 AM
Eastern Cape cops attacked after confiscating over 300 litres of illegal brew Police officials in the small Eastern Cape town of Joubertina came under attack after seizing hundreds of litres of illegal brew. 17 January 2021 1:30 PM
DA wants alcohol ban urgently lifted after SAB cancels another R2.5bn investment The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it's time for President Cyril Ramaphosa to end the economically crippling alcohol ban with immed... 17 January 2021 2:48 PM
Cape Town wants SA govt to change the lockdown curfew to 11pm The City of Cape Town has called on national government to push out the curfew under the current lockdown level 3 regulations. 16 January 2021 9:59 AM
Govt again 'letting poor down, badly, callously, obscenely' says John Maytham John Maytham vents about temporarily disabled people having to stand in long queues and getting water cannons fired at them. 15 January 2021 4:29 PM
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021 Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds. 15 January 2021 1:23 PM
Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown' Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney. 15 January 2021 11:33 AM
Emma Sadleir: Beware of the risks before naming and shaming perpetrators online South Africa's leading digital law expert Emma Sadleir warns that there can be legal ramifications for making criminal accusations... 16 January 2021 11:53 AM
Strained love relationships during Covid? Try to hang in there advises therapist Relationship expert Paula Quinsee says do seek help but don't make rash decisions during these abnormally stressful times. 15 January 2021 6:16 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 15 January 2021 5:17 PM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let's do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m 'misappropriated' from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
DJ Fresh and Euphonik step down from 947 and other public gigs amid rape case DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik have been pulled off air on music station 947 after reaching an agreement with management at Primedia Bro... 16 January 2021 12:34 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 15 January 2021 5:17 PM
DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations Neither Euphonik nor DJ Fresh have publically responded to the allegations being levelled against them on social media. 13 January 2021 11:40 AM
Welshman offers local govt £50m reward to find fortune he tossed on rubbish dump James Howell dumped a hard drive containing his then worthless bitcoin fortune in 2013 and now it's worth about £210m. 15 January 2021 1:58 PM
Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown' Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney. 15 January 2021 11:33 AM
Covid-19 working from home spawns new virtual team-building trend Online searches for virtual team-building are up 1540% over the past 6 months as companies find staff at home feel disconnected. 14 January 2021 12:52 PM
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
'Disabled South Africans are sleeping on pavements outside Sassa offices' A humanitarian and health crisis is unfolding, right now, in South Africa, warns Lynette Maart (Black Sash national director). 14 January 2021 10:26 AM
Anoj Singh fails to testify at Zondo Commission - despite it being mandatory "It's a very decisive moment for the legitimacy of the Zondo Commission," warns political analyst (NWU) Professor Andre Duvenhage. 13 January 2021 1:14 PM
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Trendspotting Thursdays: Virtual team building

Trendspotting Thursdays: Virtual team building

14 January 2021 11:49 AM

Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.


The Emerging Economies - Focus on Asia

18 January 2021 8:37 AM

With Dr Martyn Davies Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of  Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.

Eskom kicks week off with more loadshedding: Sikonathi Mantshantsha explains

18 January 2021 8:28 AM

Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the what has led to the latest round of loadshedding as SA prepares to get back to work.

The World View - The Global Airline Crisis

18 January 2021 7:58 AM

Home to be arrested a police cell for Alexei Navalny on his return to Russia.
 
Joe Biden’s plan he intends an instant overhaul of a raft of Trump policies. 

#IFQSAT

18 January 2021 7:40 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

Red tide threatens west coast

18 January 2021 7:32 AM

Refilwe speaks to Dr Grant Pitcher, Specialist Scientist for the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, about a dangerous and toxic red tide threatening the west coast.

Molefe takes shots at Ramaphosa from Zondo hotseat

18 January 2021 7:26 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to EWN group editor in chief Mahlatse Mahlase about ex Eskom CEO Brian Molefe's attack on President Cyril Ramaphosa via the Zondo commission.

Huge demand for Vitamin D supplements

18 January 2021 7:22 AM

Have you been struggling to find Vitamin D3 supplements? It appears that demand has been exceeding supply as people try and strengthen their immune systems during the pandemic and especially during the second wave, and with the vaccine rollout for the general population still some time away. 

Moolah Monday: The growth of the rental economy

18 January 2021 7:19 AM

Buying a major appliance or item of furniture can be quite expensive, and many people therefore choose to pay them off in instalments. But did you know that there is a growing trend of renting them instead and that an increasing number of international retailers such as John Lewis, Ikea and H&M have started offering their products for rental? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jonathan Hurvitz, group CEO of Teljoy , to discuss the advantages of renting products rather than buying. 

The Social Rundown

18 January 2021 7:17 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

#IFSAT

15 January 2021 8:39 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

 

It will save jobs: CoCT urges govt to move curfew

18 January 2021 8:31 AM

CWU serves SABC with notice to resume strike over retrenchments

18 January 2021 8:25 AM

Lesufi to visit Helpmekaar College after reports it plans on reopening today

18 January 2021 8:23 AM

