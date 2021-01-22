Ginger prices shoot through the roof

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Southern Africa braces for impact as tropical storm Eloise intensifies Live in Limpopo, Mpumalanga or KZN? Brace yourself! Tropical storm Eloise, expected to make landfall near Beira, is intensifying. 22 January 2021 3:05 PM
10% drop in festive season road deaths, but no reduction in real terms, says AA Travel restrictions in lockdown level 3 likely contributed to the fewer road deaths over the festive season says Layton Beard. 22 January 2021 1:25 PM
Suspect arrested after selling canned food used for WC school feeding scheme Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says a suspected thief has been arrested for profiting from canned food that's meant for vulnerable l... 22 January 2021 12:23 PM
Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado Northern Mozambique always felt marginalised by the central government, explains Afro-Middle East Centre's Naeem Jennah. 22 January 2021 1:39 PM
He never forgot his humanity - politicians and journalists mourn Jackson Mthembu Political leaders and members of the media have paid tribute to the late Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu. 22 January 2021 9:21 AM
Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away from Covid-19 Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu died on Thursday from complications related to Covid-19, announced President Ramaphosa. 21 January 2021 3:02 PM
10 countries that lead the world in vaccinating their people against Covid-19 Only Israel and the UAE are further along than the tiny African nation of Seychelles, ranked 178th by the size of its economy. 22 January 2021 2:07 PM
Virgin Active responds to customer complaint about gym ventilation 'We do allow the clubs to open windows and doors' but the ventilation systems remain key, explains Virgin Active's Derek du Preez. 22 January 2021 10:50 AM
Santam's three-month settlement offer 'flying in the face of policy and courts' Attorney Anel Bestbier has slammed insurer Santam’s decision to limit business interruption settlement offers to just three months... 22 January 2021 8:01 AM
Ginger shortage impacting ginger beer quality and price - SA producer Yamama Gemmer prides itself on using the best-quality imported ginger. Now it's forced to source the spice from wherever it can. 21 January 2021 7:13 PM
Ginger and garlic prices are skyrocketing – and unlikely to ever be cheap again "The market wasn't ready for what came our way; the rediscovery of their health benefits," says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher. 21 January 2021 3:28 PM
9 fuel-saving tips... as petrol prices set to rise Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena shares these 9 tips to save petrol. 20 January 2021 2:33 PM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
Sorry not sorry? Somizi slammed for posting jouno's cell number on Instagram Sanef is calling for action to be taken against Somizi, calling his actions 'a direct attack on media freedom in the country'. 20 January 2021 1:37 PM
[PHOTOS] You can go to the beach! But only in the Northern Cape A semi-desert meeting ice-cold west coast waters has its own unique African beauty. 20 January 2021 10:50 AM
Miss SA slammed for bikini pics, but supporters say criticism is form of GBV Supporters of Shudufhadzo Musida leapt to her defence on Tuesday morning when critics slammed her for posting 'bikini pics'. 19 January 2021 10:57 AM
10 countries that lead the world in vaccinating their people against Covid-19 Only Israel and the UAE are further along than the tiny African nation of Seychelles, ranked 178th by the size of its economy. 22 January 2021 2:07 PM
'Billionaire perks' - SA reacts after Johann Rupert jumps queue for Covid-19 jab There have been mixed reactions from South Africans online following reports that billionaire Johann Rupert jumped the vaccination... 22 January 2021 2:04 PM
Biden ends abortion funding rule to 'protect women's health, advance equality' The US President is ending the prohibition of the funding of NGO’s that provide abortions abroad, says Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng. 22 January 2021 12:44 PM
Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado Northern Mozambique always felt marginalised by the central government, explains Afro-Middle East Centre's Naeem Jennah. 22 January 2021 1:39 PM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff. 21 January 2021 7:52 PM
Ginger and garlic prices are skyrocketing – and unlikely to ever be cheap again "The market wasn't ready for what came our way; the rediscovery of their health benefits," says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher. 21 January 2021 3:28 PM
Hire unemployed South African doctors of all races, not Cubans – Herman Mashaba "People are dying," says Mashaba. "They don’t care who gives them service, whether you’re black or white. Employ our people!" 21 January 2021 12:04 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Ginger prices shoot through the roof

Ginger prices shoot through the roof

22 January 2021 7:01 AM

The price of ginger has shot through the roof in recent weeks due to a number of factors such as a rise in demand due to it being used as a natural home remedy during the pandemic, and also due to a much lower yield in Asia. Refilwe Moloto speaks to ginger farmer Jaco Lubbe to find out more. 


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

City Faves: Cape Town Rocks

22 January 2021 8:48 AM

Join thousands of Capetonians who are are painting rocks and leaving them all around the city for others to find. Cape Town Rocks co-founder Barbara van Rijsewijk explains that it's more than just a fun art project. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid wrap: The man who led the charge in discovering 501Y.V2

22 January 2021 8:27 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Tulio De Oliveira, a bioinformatician and Director of KRISP at Nelson Mandela School of Medicine at UKZN, about what has emerged in his covid research this week.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Double Bombing In Baghdad

22 January 2021 7:54 AM

Joe Biden’s World welcome great reaction from most nations.
 
The 2nd class Ambassador he’s the EU’s man in London. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT

22 January 2021 7:41 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Public Protector in the dock

22 January 2021 7:30 AM

Sipho Ngwema, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the arrest and court appearance of the Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, on charges of perjury.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

RIP Minister Jackson Mthembu

22 January 2021 7:28 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to spin doctor Chris Vick, about his friendship and time working with Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu who has passed away from Covid related complications.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

2021: Restaurant battle for Covid insurance cover continues

22 January 2021 7:07 AM

The battle for full business interruption claim payouts continues into 2021 as insurer Santam is determined to challenge court rulings against it. Anel Bestbier is director at Thomson Wilkes Attorneys and has been representing Ma-Afrika, who won their case against Santam and which is now on appeal.

She joins us now to look at what has transpired in recent months; how Santam's actions have impacted the sector; and what the legal battleground could look like in coming months dependent on the insurers appeal.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

22 January 2021 6:57 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Emerging Economies - Focus on India

21 January 2021 8:46 AM

With Prof Dilip  Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa  at Wits University.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

