The Social Rundown

With CapeTalk producer Annzra Denita.
Caller Claudine from Ocean View describes her visit to family in Covid-19 wardLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Prof Lyal White from Johannesburg Business School.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Peter Fabricius gives us a glimpse into what Africa might expect from a Biden administration. From recognizing Western Sahara to trade deals like AGOA.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe speaks to Mark Norton Marketing Manager, Dis-Chem.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Chinese warplanes over Taiwan 3 days of military incursions.
The return of the Sea Shanty an old fishermen’s song is in the charts.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Under certain conditions, family members can be granted a compassionate visit to see dying relatives in hospital. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bryan Hampshire, who recently lost his father to Covid-19.LISTEN TO PODCAST
UNICEF's Dan Timme speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the devastation brought by Cyclone Eloise.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Top writers have come together to write about provocative financial futures... Listen to Refilwe and Lauren Beukes to find out what Upshot is all about.LISTEN TO PODCAST