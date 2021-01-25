Cape Town to host Covid-compliant film festival

The impact of COVID19 on the film, television and entertainment industry has been severe. As with so many other industries, this sector has been forced to be innovative and develop new hybrid models to ensure that it remains both relevant and competitive. This led to the creation of The One People International Film Festival (OPIFF), which is scheduled to be hosted in Cape Town in April, and will be done so under strict Covid-19 safety protocol.