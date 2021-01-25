UNICEF and MSF on cyclone-hit Mozambique

UNICEF's Dan Timme speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the devastation brought by Cyclone Eloise.
Caller Claudine from Ocean View describes her visit to family in Covid-19 ward
With Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.
With Prof Lyal White from Johannesburg Business School.
Peter Fabricius gives us a glimpse into what Africa might expect from a Biden administration. From recognizing Western Sahara to trade deals like AGOA.
Refilwe speaks to Mark Norton Marketing Manager, Dis-Chem.
Chinese warplanes over Taiwan 3 days of military incursions.
The return of the Sea Shanty an old fishermen’s song is in the charts.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
Under certain conditions, family members can be granted a compassionate visit to see dying relatives in hospital. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bryan Hampshire, who recently lost his father to Covid-19.
Top writers have come together to write about provocative financial futures... Listen to Refilwe and Lauren Beukes to find out what Upshot is all about.