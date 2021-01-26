Tech Tuesday: Cybersecurity and increased remote working

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:20
How the alcohol ban is effecting small beer breweries
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela Founder of Brewsters Craft
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW:Help bury little Anothando
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Clare de Beer
Today at 08:21
How has lockdown impacted relationships in SA?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Stephanie Sieberhagen
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
How to recover after defaulting on your bond and other debt repayments due to Covid 19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Pravin Subramoney - Head Of Pricing And Credit at Fnb Home Loans
Today at 10:33
The Business of creative Entrepreneurship for Creative Woman Entrepreneurs-Open for Applications
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Will Stevens - Deputy Consul General at U.S. Consulate In Cape Town
Today at 11:05
Profile: Small business owner of Fatsaks bean bags and how the City of cape Town helps create opprutunities for SME's
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town
Ryan Buda
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB-Louise Albertyn talks about emerging research painting an alarming picture of how COVID-19 and the various stages of lockdown have impacted South African children in 2020
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Louise Albertyn
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry-Continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
Velskoen rolls sleeves and helps mental health issues via E-hab ( www.ehab.healthcare)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Dreyer - CEO and Co-Founder at Veldskoen
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Tech Tuesday: Cybersecurity and increased remote working

Tech Tuesday: Cybersecurity and increased remote working

26 January 2021 6:54 AM

KnowBe4 Africa content strategy senior VP Anna Collard talks to Refilwe Moloto about a study showing that remote work is the way of the future on the continent and the risks associated with that.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Liquor traders want to meet with President

26 January 2021 7:29 AM

Lucky Ntimane, representing the Liquor Traders Formation, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about calling on President Ramaphosa to lift the alcohol sales ban or risk losing thousands of jobs across the sector.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

26 January 2021 6:44 AM

With CapeTalk producer Annzra Denita.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Free counselling offered to health workers

26 January 2021 6:40 AM

The Community Intervention Centre is an NPO and NGO that provides a free 24-hour on-site trauma intervention and support service to the Blaauwberg community and beyond. They were establised in 2001 and work in full co-operation with the South African Police Service and local hospitals. They would like to offer their services to health workers who feel overwhelmed by the Covid-19 pandemic. They can be contacted on 082 821 9880.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Caller Claudine from Ocean View describes her visit to family in Covid-19 ward

25 January 2021 9:34 AM

Caller Claudine from Ocean View describes her visit to family in Covid-19 ward

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Healthcare workers remain in the Covid firing line

25 January 2021 9:21 AM

With Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Emerging Economies: Brazil and Latin America

25 January 2021 8:36 AM

With Prof Lyal White from Johannesburg Business School.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Biden's plans for Africa

25 January 2021 8:26 AM

Peter Fabricius gives us a glimpse into what Africa might expect from a Biden administration. From recognizing Western Sahara to trade deals like AGOA.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DisChem Brain of CapeTalk launch announcement

25 January 2021 8:21 AM

Refilwe speaks to Mark Norton Marketing Manager, Dis-Chem.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Rescued Chinese Miners

25 January 2021 7:59 AM

Chinese warplanes over Taiwan 3 days of military incursions.
 
The return of the Sea Shanty an old fishermen’s song is in the charts.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

