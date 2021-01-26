How the alcohol ban is effecting small beer breweries

Refilwe chats to Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder of Brewsters Craft and South Africa's first black female brewer, on how the latest alcohol ban has effected small beer brewing companies.
Refilwe chats to psychologist, Dr Stephanie Sieberhagen, on they strains lockdown may have on relationships.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clare De Beer of Hout Bay speaks to Refilwe Moloto about a campaign to raise funds for the dignified burial of Anothando Mhlobo, the three-year-old who went missing in August last year, and whose body has now been identified.
https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/anothando-mhlobo
Oxfam’s cunning vaccine plan make the mega wealthy pay.
The stolen election libel case lawyer Rudi Giuliani is being sued.
Keira Knightley’s uudity clause she wants only female film directors.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lucky Ntimane, representing the Liquor Traders Formation, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about calling on President Ramaphosa to lift the alcohol sales ban or risk losing thousands of jobs across the sector.LISTEN TO PODCAST
KnowBe4 Africa content strategy senior VP Anna Collard talks to Refilwe Moloto about a study showing that remote work is the way of the future on the continent and the risks associated with that.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With CapeTalk producer Annzra Denita.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Community Intervention Centre is an NPO and NGO that provides a free 24-hour on-site trauma intervention and support service to the Blaauwberg community and beyond. They were establised in 2001 and work in full co-operation with the South African Police Service and local hospitals. They would like to offer their services to health workers who feel overwhelmed by the Covid-19 pandemic. They can be contacted on 082 821 9880.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Caller Claudine from Ocean View describes her visit to family in Covid-19 wardLISTEN TO PODCAST