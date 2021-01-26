How the alcohol ban is effecting small beer breweries

The Community Intervention Centre is an NPO and NGO that provides a free 24-hour on-site trauma intervention and support service to the Blaauwberg community and beyond. They were establised in 2001 and work in full co-operation with the South African Police Service and local hospitals. They would like to offer their services to health workers who feel overwhelmed by the Covid-19 pandemic. They can be contacted on 082 821 9880.

