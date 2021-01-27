Medical aid too expensive? Medical insurance is an option for some

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
Global Drug Survey 2020-More people are drinking more and regretting it, the results of the
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Keith Scott
Today at 11:32
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury- What are some of the possible scenarios surrounding the rollout of the Covid vaccine
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:10
Covid-cases stabilising. Time to open up?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Richard Calland
Richard Calland
Today at 12:15
Will there will be a parliamentary inquiry by the JSCI into the intel claims made by Sydney Mufamadi?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dianne Kohler Barnard
Dianne Kohler-Barnard
Dianne Kohler-Barnard - Shadow Minister Of Police at Democratic Alliance
Today at 12:23
How do states around the world keep intel ops in check?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barry Gilder
Today at 12:27
Calls for Arthur Fraser's removal - Popcru responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Richard Mamabolo - Spokesperson at Popcru
Today at 12:37
Why is anti-lockdown sentiment growing globally?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anesca Smith
Today at 12:40
Tech Talk: SA government releases its own browser just to re-enable Flash support
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sam Wright - Writer at The Tech Girl ZA
Today at 12:45
Lift airline: flying during the pandemic & travel trends
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jonathan Ayache - Former General Manager at Uber South Africa
Jonathan Ayache
Jonathan Ayache - Uber GM for coastal cities in South Africa
Today at 12:52
Who's to blame if you get covid on business travel?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Oz Desai - General Manager at Corporate Traveller
Oz Desai - GM of Corporate Traveller in South Africa
Today at 13:10
On the couch with Second Chance Animal Rescue Sanctum (Scars)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Chinelle Boshoff
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Medical aid too expensive? Medical insurance is an option for some

Medical aid too expensive? Medical insurance is an option for some

27 January 2021 7:35 AM

For many people, the option of joining a medical scheme is not possible due to the cost factor, as medical aids are expensive due to having to provide members with prescribed minimum benefits (PMBs) which covers 270 conditions and 25 chronic diseases. A more affordable option with less cover is provided by medical insurance. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Johan Josling, CEO of Episodic Health to find out more. 


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Are hospitals and doctors charging more to medical aid members?

27 January 2021 8:46 AM

The Wednesday Panel looks at issues relating to medical aid and healthcare costs. Refilwe Moloto is joined by Dr Alex van der Heever, professor of social security systems administration at Wits University. And Dr Brian Ruff who is qualified in health economics, with 20 years experience in the healthcare sector, and also on the board of PPO Serve Integrated Clinical Consortia.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Dutch Curfew Riots

27 January 2021 8:01 AM

Europe’s vaccine problem it’s causing a spat with the U.K.
 
Female dollars plans are afoot for a US $20 bill featuring Harriet Tubman.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT

27 January 2021 7:57 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 creating new opportunities in medical sector

27 January 2021 7:24 AM

Sifiso Skenjana is the chief economist and thought leadership executive at IQ Business, and speaks to Refilwe Moloto about opportunities, especially in the medical insurance sector, brought about by the Covid pandemic.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Keeping your medical aids honest

27 January 2021 7:12 AM

Have you had a medical claim declined by your medical aid even though you were told it would be covered? Sometimes these are due to certain conditions which need to be met and other times it is due to an admin error. MediCheck will help you get to the root of the issue and check if the decision is valid. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Can your employer force you to join specific medical scheme?

27 January 2021 6:37 AM

Is your company insistent that you join their medical aid provider? How legal and fair is this practice and is there recourse should you feel strongly about not wanting to sign up with them? Refilwe Moloto speaks to specialist labour lawyer Craig Berkowitz.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

27 January 2021 6:32 AM

With CapeTalk producer Annzra Denita.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How has lockdown impacted relationships in SA?

26 January 2021 8:48 AM

Refilwe chats to psychologist, Dr Stephanie Sieberhagen, on they strains lockdown may have on relationships. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Help bury little Anothando

26 January 2021 8:42 AM

Clare De Beer of Hout Bay speaks to Refilwe Moloto about a campaign to raise funds for the dignified burial of Anothando Mhlobo, the three-year-old who went missing in August last year, and whose body has now been identified.

https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/anothando-mhlobo

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

