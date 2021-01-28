Trendspotting Thursday: The growth of retail-tainment

Do you remember the late night infomercials featuring a host of products which promised to change your life? You can expect more of them, but in real time as there's a growing trend in retail-tainment! Combining the ease of e-commerce with the theater of infomercials, live commerce features a host or influencer live video streaming as they demonstrate products available for purchase and interact with their audience in real time. The format has been popular in Asian markets for several years and is now experiencing a global boom.