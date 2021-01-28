Security Agency's own "rogue unit"

Damning testimony was heard at the Zondo Commission of how the State Security Agency had its own “rogue unit” within its ranks. State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo had made a last ditch legal attempt to prevent Loyiso Jafta, the acting director-general of the agency, from testifying. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mava Scott, spokesperson for the State Security Minister.



She also speaks to Hennie Van Vuuren, the director of Open Secrets, about the significance of the testimony that the State Security Agency was used as a tool to further the agenda of certain factions within the ANC.