Ryan Stramrood up for World Open Water Swimming Assoc. ‘Man of the Year’

Refilwe speaks to extreme swimmer and inspirational speaker Ryan Stramrood, who has achieved a record number of crossings from Robben Island to the mainland. He is nominated for the World Open Water Swimming Association (WOWSA) 'Man of the Year' award.
Refiwe Moloto and Annzra Denita discuss three binge worthy shows, Raised by Wolves on Showmax, The White Tiger on Netflix and The Office US - Netflix or Amazon Prime.
This week's trailblazer is documentary filmmaker Dylan Valley, whose debut "Afrikaaps: The Documentary" looked at the history and origins of the Afrikaans language. The film was released a decade ago and followed an all-star cast as they developed a stage production of the same name, tracing the true roots of Afrikaans.
Poland bans abortion there are large protests as a result.
Sing while you’re breathing the operatic answer for Covid patients.
Romping in ruffles the amazing success of Netflix’s Bridgerton.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
Deputy Mayor Ian Nielson speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the adoption of the City's adjusted budget and what it means for residents.
Energy expert Chris Yelland speaks to Refilwe Moloto about Eskom's move to make residents who use solar energy, cough up more cash.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Soraya Booley of Sustainable Bo Kaap who say they have been locked out of a garden they started to help feed the community. The land owners however say the group has no right to be there and the site is not abandoned, and is earmarked for development.
With CapeTalk producer Annzra Denita.
With Professor of the State University, High School of Economics in Moscow, and professor emeritus and senior research fellow of the University of KwaZulu-Natal.