Garden at centre of Bo Kaap battle

Today at 09:45
Music with Chad Saaiman
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Chad Saaiman - Singer
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
06:00 - 10:00
Latest Local
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
J&J vaccine 85% shield against Covid-19 deaths and hospitalisations - Prof Grey Vaccines Novavax and J&J may have more effective protection for SA variants suggests SAMMRC's Prof Glenda Grey. 29 January 2021 5:29 PM
Sibongile Khumalo's childhood friend, muso Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse pays tribute We were all inspired by her father and mum who were great musicians in our neighbourhood, says Mabuse. 29 January 2021 9:30 AM
'Major Isaacs very happy she is allowed to wear headscarf under military beret' LRC's Amy-Leigh Payne says Fatima Isaacs's 3-year legal battle for her religious right to wear her hajib is an important judgment. 29 January 2021 8:40 AM
Bo-Kaap community food gardeners locked out by landowners Soraya Booley of Sustainable Bo Kaap says they have been locked out of a garden they started to help feed the community. 29 January 2021 7:01 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10% "Eskom says prices are 30% too low," says Chris Yelland. "And it wants to charge more for generating solar power as disincentive." 29 January 2021 11:09 AM
Converting empty offices into flats a growing trend - vacancies at 16-year high The Covid pandemic is changing the way we work. Africrest Properties is set to embark on one of largest conversions in SA. 28 January 2021 9:02 PM
Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure' 28 January 2021 8:32 PM
'I learned never to give up. I learned determination and grit' Despite his disabilities and ending up in a children's home, Caleb Mutombo has an incredible journey of resilience. 30 January 2021 9:37 AM
Doc's Surgery: Q&A with Dr Charl 'Is pins and needles serious' asks listener? Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, GM of Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare answers listeners' questions. 30 January 2021 8:35 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 30 January 2021 Here are John's 3 book picks for the week 30 January 2021 8:08 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let's do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman "I'm too vain, and the body has had two children now... I'd just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star. 26 January 2021 11:55 AM
'We must pick up the spear left behind by jazz legend Jonas Gwangwa' Jazz writer Gwen Ansell says the late Jonas Gwangwa used music as a tool for liberation. 25 January 2021 3:05 PM
Poland bans abortion under almost every possible circumstance "The majority of Poles oppose a stricter ban," says Adam Gilchrist. "There is outrage. It's tricky - it's a Catholic country." 29 January 2021 2:46 PM
Covid-19 anal swab producing better results not conclusive - Molecular Biologist UWC Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development Burtram Fielding explains. 29 January 2021 2:00 PM
Why Sweden is failing at Covid-19, despite its neighbours' success Swedes believe they are exceptional, contributing to their downfall, says Swedish social anthropologist Dr Camelia Dewan. 29 January 2021 12:57 PM
Fixing "the Eskom problem" is going to require a serious restructure Fixing "the Eskom problem" is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto says thank you, 2020 In case you missed it, here are Refilwe's thoughts and positive insights into what was for all of us a challenging year. 29 January 2021 4:50 PM
'Huge security risk using new Sars software. Your personal info now at risk' Sars' news web browser is "very dangerous" and "opens up all sorts of security risks", warns Sam Wright (Tech Girl ZA). 28 January 2021 3:44 PM
Bumper crops, yet food prices are spiralling. Why? Something is not right "A basket of basic foods has breached the minimum wage," says Mervyn Abrahams. Working hard, yet your kids go to bed hungry... 28 January 2021 2:43 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Garden at centre of Bo Kaap battle

Garden at centre of Bo Kaap battle

29 January 2021 6:58 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Soraya Booley of Sustainable Bo Kaap who say they have been locked out of a garden they started to help feed the community. The land owners however say the group has no right to be there and the site is not abandoned, and is earmarked for development.


The Binge Club

29 January 2021 9:17 AM

Refiwe Moloto and Annzra Denita discuss three binge worthy shows, Raised by Wolves on Showmax, The White Tiger on Netflix and The Office US - Netflix or Amazon Prime. 

Trailblazer: Dylan Valley

29 January 2021 9:11 AM

This week's trailblazer is documentary filmmaker Dylan Valley, whose debut "Afrikaaps: The Documentary" looked at the history and origins of the Afrikaans language. The film was released a decade ago and followed an all-star cast as they developed a stage production of the same name, tracing the true roots of Afrikaans. 

The World View - Vaccine Politics

29 January 2021 8:00 AM

Poland bans abortion there are large protests as a result.
 
Sing while you're breathing the operatic answer for Covid patients.
 
Romping in ruffles the amazing success of Netflix's Bridgerton. 

#IFQSAT

29 January 2021 7:41 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

City of Cape Town adjusts budget again

29 January 2021 7:34 AM

Deputy Mayor Ian Nielson speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the adoption of the City's adjusted budget and what it means for residents.

Eskom wants you to pay more for using solar power

29 January 2021 7:22 AM

Energy expert Chris Yelland speaks to Refilwe Moloto about Eskom's move to make residents who use solar energy, cough up more cash.

Ryan Stramrood up for World Open Water Swimming Assoc. 'Man of the Year'

29 January 2021 6:42 AM

Refilwe speaks to extreme swimmer and inspirational speaker Ryan Stramrood, who has achieved a record number of crossings from Robben Island to the mainland. He is nominated for the World Open Water Swimming Association (WOWSA) 'Man of the Year' award.

The Social Rundown

29 January 2021 6:35 AM

With CapeTalk producer Annzra Denita.

The Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia

28 January 2021 8:39 AM

With Professor of the State University, High School of Economics in Moscow, and professor emeritus and senior research fellow of the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

3 cool and innovative things to do in Cape Town this weekend

J&J vaccine 85% shield against Covid-19 deaths and hospitalisations - Prof Grey

Local

Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10%

Business Opinion Lifestyle

WHO team visits Wuhan hospital that took first COVID-19 patients

30 January 2021 8:16 AM

Better behavior, fledgling population immunity behind US COVID case decline

30 January 2021 7:48 AM

Ex-SSA boss Fraser, DG Dlomo never vetted for security clearance, Zondo told

29 January 2021 8:41 PM

