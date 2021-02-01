Increase in busts of illegal medicines including Ivermectin

SAPS spokesperson Col. Athlenda Mathe speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how SAPS, Sars and the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority teamed up to make three separate busts in the space of two weeks at OR Tambo, netting illegal medicines to the tune of R6million. Among the confiscated tablets is controversial drug Ivermectin.