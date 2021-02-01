Increase in busts of illegal medicines including Ivermectin

SAPS spokesperson Col. Athlenda Mathe speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how SAPS, Sars and the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority teamed up to make three separate busts in the space of two weeks at OR Tambo, netting illegal medicines to the tune of R6million. Among the confiscated tablets is controversial drug Ivermectin.
Teacher, Sugan Naidoo, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how he became one of the
country's leading covid data analysts, and what the figures say about the current state of
the country and province, and the second wave.
How best can one pay off a vehicle loan more quickly? This week on Moolah Monday, Refilwe Moloto speaks to Michael Bowren, CEO of Fincheck, an online financial and loan comparison website.LISTEN TO PODCAST
