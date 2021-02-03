Mining sector extends helping hand in vaccine rollout

Minerals Council SA spokesperson Charmane Russell talks to Refilwe Moloto about their proposal to harness the sector's healthcare infrastructure to vaccinate between 60 000 and 80 000 people a day.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
CEO of Biovac, Dr Morena Makhoana, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how their bio-pharmaceutical company is transporting, monitoring and storing the first batch of vaccines to arrive in South Africa.
When will one be allowed to go to the Department of Home Affais in order to apply for a new passport? it is one of the services which was suspended recently with the exception of those people who fall in the categories permitted to travel in the amended Disaster Management Act Regulation. Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Department of Home Affair's Sam Plaatjies.
The fuel price is nipping at our financially stressed heels. How can rewards programmes help ease the burden? Is it even worth it?
With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.
10% of those with Covid-19 do not fully regain their sense of smell post-recovery. Luckily there is a cheap, easy and medically sound way to treat this long-term affliction, as Chrissi Kelly of AbScent explains to to Refilwe Moloto.
Lucky Ntimane, convenor of the Liquor Traders Association speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the reopening of the liquor trade despite remaining on lockdown level 3.
Britain’s youngest terrorist crimes committed by a 13 year old Neo Nazi.
The bio rocket a test trial with implications for space travel.
