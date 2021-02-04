Taxi drivers taking away keys from private staff transport vehicles

Taxi drivers at Mfuleni taxi rank were reportedly taking away the keys from private vehicle owners who were there fetching staff, and told that they were there illegally as they did not have permits to transport people. They allegedly asked for R1500 in order for the keys to be returned. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Western Cape MEC for Transport and Public Works Bonginkosi Madikizela.