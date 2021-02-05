A group of professional "beggars" who are often found "stuck" on the side of the road claiming to be out of petrol or to have broken down have been known for years as the "Kumars" . The fact that they are still operating means that they're still fooling enough people. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Henrik Daugbjerg, Chairman of the Muizenberg Community Safety Initiative, to find out more about their modus operandi.

