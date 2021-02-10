Tragic deaths of four young boys hits community hard

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 05:46
Denosa Student Movement stage sit-in over Community Service Practitioner Nurses employment
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Fanny Ferris - Provincial Secretary at Denosa Student Movement
Fanny Ferris - Provincial Secretary at Denosa Student Movement
125
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Stephan Lombard
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:25
Dry cleaners hit by triple whammy during pandemic
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Michael Robarts - Co-director at Nannucci Dry Cleaners
Michael Robarts - Co-director at Nannucci Dry Cleaners
125
Today at 06:44
Trendspotting Thursdays : Embracing randomness and surprise
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: New direction for SA's vaccine rollout
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Prof Glenda Gray - CEO and President at SA Medical Research Council
Prof Glenda Gray - CEO and President at SA Medical Research Council
125
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Leanne de Bassompierre
Leanne de Bassompierre
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Adam Gilchrist
Adam Gilchrist
125
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Loadshedding on eve of SONA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Hilton Trollip - Energy Research Centre Researcher at UCT
Hilton Trollip - Energy Research Centre Researcher at UCT
125
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Prof Irina Filatova
Prof Irina Filatova
125
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Barbara Friedman
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:05
Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert-UN international day women and girls in science
Today with Kieno Kammies
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
125
Today at 12:07
Steenhuisen
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
John Steenhuisen - Leader of the opposition in Parliament at ...
John Steenhuisen - Leader of the opposition in Parliament at ...
125
Today at 12:10
Pambo
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Vuyani Pambo
Vuyani Pambo - EFF National Spokesperson
Vuyani Pambo
Vuyani Pambo - EFF National Spokesperson
125
Today at 12:23
Groenewald
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Pieter Groenewald - Leader at Freedom Front Plus
Pieter Groenewald - Leader at Freedom Front Plus
125
Today at 12:37
Sea air has damaged Koeberg's containment building
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Peter Becker - spokesperson at Koeberg Alert Alliance
Peter Becker - spokesperson at Koeberg Alert Alliance
125
Today at 12:52
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
JJ Cornish
JJ Cornish
125
Today at 13:33
Greener Living / Pets / Science
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Jihad Owen - Founder at We Are the Trail Blazers
Jihad Owen - Founder at We Are the Trail Blazers
125
Today at 14:07
Advice - DIY / Personal Finance - Johan Louw; Director Uwe Koetter Jewellers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Johan Louw - One Of The Owners at Uwe Koetter Jewellers
Johan Louw - One Of The Owners at Uwe Koetter Jewellers
125
Today at 14:50
Music -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Kyle Deutsch
Kyle Deutsch
125
Today at 15:10
This is what we need to hear from Ramaphosa’s Sona
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Richard Calland
Richard Calland
125
Today at 15:16
Equal education's expectations on SONA 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Noncedo Madubedube, General Secretary of Equal Education
Noncedo Madubedube, General Secretary of Equal Education
125
Today at 15:20
The impact of Covid-19 on South Africa's agriculture economy
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
125
Today at 15:50
Cosatu's expectations ahead of SONA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Zingiswa Losi, · Cosatu President
Zingiswa Losi, · Cosatu President
125
Today at 16:10
SONA 2021 to focus on economy under COVID-19 pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer at the School of Economic and Business Science at Wits University
Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer at the School of Economic and Business Science at Wits University
125
Today at 16:20
Business expectations from SONA 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Cas Coovadia - Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa
Cas Coovadia - Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa
125
Today at 17:10
Health expectations from SONA 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Dr Angelique Coetzee - SA Medical Association President
Dr Angelique Coetzee - SA Medical Association President
125
Today at 17:20
Tourism Budget Expectations for 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
125
