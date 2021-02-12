The Orange Art Project showcases art by children from NPO Home from Home

Refilwe chats to Tanya Townshend, Fundraiser at Home from Home NPO about the Orange Art Project that allowed children from vulnerable communities to learn about, create and exhibit art.
With Armand Aucamp Actor, Author and Entrepreneur.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Executive Chef Jean Delport formerly worked with owner Penny Streeter at her restaurant in Somerset West, Cape Town for several years. Jean trained and won awards at the prestigious Zevenwacht Chef School in South Africa. With a background in classical French and English cooking, including several seasons in Ireland, he is noted as an innovator, changing and improving upon his own menus and selection of ingredients regularly.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Aviation’s troubled future Paris decides against a huge airport expansion.
The celebrity vaccine Ad out in the U.K. just as I had my jab.
The Foie Gras Ban the luxury food is elbowed out of a luxury food store.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
GroundUp journalist James Stent speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the state of the Prasa board, headed up by Leonard Ramatlakane, and that they may not be operating strictly to the letter of the law. And there seems to be uncertainty about who exactly is on the board as senior members contradict each other.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Ann Bernstein the executive director of the Centre for Development and Enterprise reflects on the state of the nation address with Refilwe Moloto.LISTEN TO PODCAST
SuperSport's Julia Stuart shares the sporting highlights for the weekend. What are you looking forward to?LISTEN TO PODCAST
With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.
With Prof Irina Filatova.LISTEN TO PODCAST