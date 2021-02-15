Back to School

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:45
Portfolio committee on communications to meet with Facebook
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phumzile Van Damme - Shadow minister of Communications at Democratic Alliance
Today at 12:45
Eskom to hike electricity prices by 16%.
Eskom to hike electricity prices by 16%.
Guests
Ted Blom - Energy Advisor at Independent
Ted Blom, Partner at Mining & Energy Advisers.
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Mass Twitter bans in South Africa with “influencer” accounts suspended
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:52
ALERT: UNHEALTHY AIR QUALITY LEVEL FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS in GAUTENG WEDNESDAY, as SULPHUR STENCH CONTINUES!!!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Caradee Wright PhD (Public Health) Senior Specialist Scientist: Environment and Health Research Unit
Today at 12:56
HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION RELEASES FINDINGS ON VAAL SEWAGE SPILL PROBE
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jonas Sibanyoni- SAHRC Commissioner
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Car Talk
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Open for speculation
Today at 15:20
Equal education: WC must put school psychosocial support, safety and learner admissions on top of the agenda
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
New survey shows jobs bounce back but hunger persists
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Nic Spaull - Co Principal Investigator of NIDS-CRAM
Today at 15:50
SARS offices open again after seven weeks
SARS offices open again after seven weeks
Guests
Nathaniel Mabetwa - Group Executive: Branch Operations at South African Revenue Services
Today at 16:05
ANC responds to State of the Province Address
ANC responds to State of the Province Address
Guests
Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature
Today at 17:10
SA set to kick start Covid-19 vaccinations after J&J jabs arrive
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:20
Zoom: Market Commentary
Zoom: Market Commentary
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual
SKYPE: Business Unusual
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja -car insurance premiums
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja -car insurance premiums
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Kirsty Bisset, CEO of STIR Digital
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kirsty Bisset - Founder CEO at Stir Social
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Newshound Crystal Ordersen takes to the airwaves with her hit list News editor and broadcaster is spinning her fave tracks on Sunday's #An HourWith special feature at 10am. 17 February 2021 11:16 AM
Pauw's fabricated Daily Maverick column a blow for SA media credibility - Sanef The South African National Editor’s Forum (Sanef) says it's deeply concerned and disappointed by Jacques Pauw's fabricated Daily M... 17 February 2021 11:15 AM
[WATCH] King Price takes funny Mzansi-style jab at Covid testing #TheTestTickles Two men await the test and are horrified by what they hear until they finally realise the meaning of the words. 17 February 2021 10:28 AM
[WATCH] 'Malema has a backbone like Malva Pudding' Deputy higher education minister Buti Manamela closed Tuesday's #SonaDebate with a strongly-worded attack on the EFF leader. 17 February 2021 11:32 AM
E-Visa programme is not ready - Tourism Business Council SA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa says SA should have bought a system that is off the shelf and already working for other countries. 17 February 2021 9:59 AM
Lockdown settlement stops trains in tracks, but residents have nowhere to go Lockdown informal settlement committee member David Teboho says Prasa gave residents notice to leave within 10 days. 17 February 2021 8:56 AM
Eskom hikes by 15% on 1 April: 'We’re sucked dry. Time for an energy revolution' "De Ruyter says he’s looking forward to doubling the tariff increase," says energy expert Ted Blom. "It's time to take Govt on!" 17 February 2021 11:53 AM
Bitcoin breaks through $50k - digital gold? 'It's critical to understand the changing nature of money.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com.) on The Money Show 16 February 2021 8:54 PM
'15% of businesses had not turned their Yoco devices back on by end of 2020' Payments provider Yoco is keeping track of Covid's impact on small businesses. Bruce Whitfield interviews Matt Brownell. 16 February 2021 8:09 PM
5 tips for saving thousands of rands each month Naked co-founder Ernest North shares five money-saving tips to stretch your rands further than you ever imagined possible. 16 February 2021 3:23 PM
Coffee production costs are spiking - supply chains are holding up Migrant workers struggling to get to farms is causing a spike in production costs, says Robert Coles (Rosetta Roastery). 16 February 2021 2:32 PM
Xiaomi unveils truly wireless – i.e. through the air – charging for its devices The Xiaomi tech may even enable 5G stations to, wirelessly, give you a bit of power, says Bryan Turner (World Wide Worx). 16 February 2021 9:02 AM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Kolisi confirms departure from WP Rugby: 'Now is the time to spread my wings' Siya Kolisi says it has been a great privilege being a part of the Western Province Rugby Union for the past 11 years. 15 February 2021 3:41 PM
Under-ice freediving champ opens up about battle with addiction and depression “Don’t let depression and addiction get in the way of your dreams. No matter how hard things get, you can get through them." 12 February 2021 12:41 PM
Oprah secures exclusive sit-down with Meghan and Harry The announcement comes a day after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they are expecting their second child. 16 February 2021 11:13 AM
Rape case against DJs Fresh and Euphonik dismissed The news comes just days after 947 parent company Primedia made the decision to terminate their contracts in light of the case. 16 February 2021 7:20 AM
Scotland threatens to close its 'border' with England It is wrong for Scotland to try and impose its laws, said one UK MP, calling Scottish threats "ridiculous" and "bearing no logic". 17 February 2021 10:24 AM
E-Visa programme is not ready - Tourism Business Council SA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa says SA should have bought a system that is off the shelf and already working for other countries. 17 February 2021 9:59 AM
Vaccine injustice means it could take years to get Covid-19 under control Governments in high-income countries have secured at least 70% of doses available in 2021 from five leading vaccine candidates. 15 February 2021 11:50 AM
Mkhize: South Africa's AstraZeneca doses have been offered to the African Union Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says South Africa will give its AstraZeneca doses to the African Union after ditching the jab due to... 17 February 2021 10:22 AM
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Back to School

Back to School

15 February 2021 7:22 AM

Bronagh Hammond of the Western Cape Department of Education speaks to Refilwe Moloto about school readiness as the 2021 academic year starts after delays due to Covid.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Wednesday Panel: Is there such a thing as too much due process?

17 February 2021 8:45 AM

Does the justice system make it too easy to avoid accountability? Is there too much due process which needs to be followed and which can be manipulated by legal teams to get clients off on technicalities or just bring in delay after delay?? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Willie Hofmeyr and Adv. Mannie Witz on this week's edition of the Wednesday Panel

The World View - The Missing Dubai Princess

17 February 2021 7:58 AM

A Jihadi bride’s fate causing a tussle between Australia & New Zealand.

America’s devastating snowstorm now affecting 150 million people. 

The Quarantine border row Scotland could close its border with England. 

#IFQSAT:

17 February 2021 7:41 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom gets nod to increase tariffs by 15percent

17 February 2021 7:38 AM

Energy expert Ted Blom speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the events that have led to Eskom being allowed to increase the electricity tariff by 15percent as of 1 April.

J&J vaccines set for rollout

17 February 2021 7:21 AM

Mia Malan, founding editor of Bhekisisa centre for health journalism, speaks to us about the J&J vaccine rollout which kicks off for healthcare workers on February 17.

Wanderlust Wednesday: e-Visas? What progress has been made?

17 February 2021 7:06 AM

Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) talks about the long-promised e-Visa program

Lockdown informal settlement residents want alternate land before moving

17 February 2021 6:37 AM

The Cape Town Central Line rail service was partially restored recently after a R1.4billion refurbishment to the network, but the service stops before Langa due to an informal settlement, named Lockdown, being built right across the tracks. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lockdown committee member David Teboho to find out what it would take to get them to move. 

The Social Rundown

17 February 2021 6:34 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

The HIV-preventing super drug not enough people know about

16 February 2021 8:37 AM

PrEP gives near total protection from HIV, if you can find it. Prof Bekker says we need to drive demand to protect more South Africans.

15 year old shot dead in Macassar

16 February 2021 8:24 AM

A Macassar family are mourning the loss of 15-year old Carl Du Plessis, after he was allegedly shot dead by a security guard at a filling station on Monday. Refilwe Moloto speaks to News24’s Marvin Charles.

Trending

Ramaphosa and Mkhize to join healthcare workers for J&J jab in Khayelitsha today

Pauw's fabricated Daily Maverick column a blow for SA media credibility - Sanef

Local

Eskom hikes by 15% on 1 April: 'We’re sucked dry. Time for an energy revolution'

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

New COVID-19 cases down 16% last week: WHO

17 February 2021 12:19 PM

SAHRC probe finds Vaal River pollution violated several constitutional rights

17 February 2021 12:15 PM

Diepsloot family left reeling after man (35) shot dead over R20

17 February 2021 11:44 AM

