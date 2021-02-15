Back to School

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:45
Portfolio committee on communications to meet with Facebook
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phumzile Van Damme - Shadow minister of Communications at Democratic Alliance
Today at 12:45
Eskom to hike electricity prices by 16%.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ted Blom - Energy Advisor at Independent
Ted Blom, Partner at Mining & Energy Advisers.
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Mass Twitter bans in South Africa with “influencer” accounts suspended
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:52
ALERT: UNHEALTHY AIR QUALITY LEVEL FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS in GAUTENG WEDNESDAY, as SULPHUR STENCH CONTINUES!!!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Caradee Wright PhD (Public Health) Senior Specialist Scientist: Environment and Health Research Unit
Today at 12:56
HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION RELEASES FINDINGS ON VAAL SEWAGE SPILL PROBE
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jonas Sibanyoni- SAHRC Commissioner
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Equal education: WC must put school psychosocial support, safety and learner admissions on top of the agenda
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
New survey shows jobs bounce back but hunger persists
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Nic Spaull - Co Principal Investigator of NIDS-CRAM
Today at 15:50
SARS offices open again after seven weeks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nathaniel Mabetwa - Group Executive: Branch Operations at South African Revenue Services
Today at 16:05
ANC responds to State of the Province Address
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature
Today at 17:10
SA set to kick start Covid-19 vaccinations after J&J jabs arrive
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:20
Zoom: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja -car insurance premiums
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Kirsty Bisset, CEO of STIR Digital
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kirsty Bisset - Founder CEO at Stir Social
