Trains starting to operate on parts of Central Line again

For the first time since November 2019, trains started to operate once again along a limited section of Cape Town's Central Line on Monday 15 February (2021). Refilwe Moloto speaks to Leonard Ramatlakane, Board Chairman of Passenger Rail Authority of South Africa (Prasa) about the R1.4billion which has been spent on repairing the line, as part of the first phase of its infrastructure rehabilitation.