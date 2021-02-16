15 year old shot dead in Macassar

A Macassar family are mourning the loss of 15-year old Carl Du Plessis, after he was allegedly shot dead by a security guard at a filling station on Monday. Refilwe Moloto speaks to News24’s Marvin Charles.
A Jihadi bride’s fate causing a tussle between Australia & New Zealand.
America’s devastating snowstorm now affecting 150 million people.
The Quarantine border row Scotland could close its border with England.
Energy expert Ted Blom speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the events that have led to Eskom being allowed to increase the electricity tariff by 15percent as of 1 April.
Mia Malan, founding editor of Bhekisisa centre for health journalism, speaks to us about the J&J vaccine rollout which kicks off for healthcare workers on February 17.
Why won't SA get it together and implement the long-promised e-Visa program?
The Cape Town Central Line rail service was partially restored recently after a R1.4billion refurbishment to the network, but the service stops before Langa due to an informal settlement, named Lockdown, being built right across the tracks. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lockdown committee member David Teboho to find out what it would take to get them to move.
With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.
PrEP gives near total protection from HIV, if you can find it. Prof Bekker says we need to drive demand to protect more South Africans.
Bangladesh’s refugee problem some are being exiled to a remote island.
Harry & Meghan do Oprah the publicity shy Sussexes go very public.