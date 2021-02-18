I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
DA MP and member of Scopa, Benedicta Van Minnen, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about a briefing by the SIU on their probes into Eskom, Prasa and Transnet corruption.
America’s snow deaths a rising toll from excessive cold.
Captain Tom’s trolls he was sent online abuse before his death.
Welsh Gobbledegook a supermarket boss offends Welsh speakers.
Western Cape Transport MEC, Bonginkosi Madikizela, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about meetings with taxi bosses this week to address threats of violence, and yet more fatal shootings that plagued the industry in 2020.
With Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.
Police Inspector Leslie Cilliers was gunned down in 2003 while in pursuit of bank robbers. His killers were caught, convicted and given multiple life sentences for murder, attempted murder and armed robbery. One of them is now up for early release, and his daughter Roxanne is seeking community support to ensure he serves the full sentence of 25 years.
With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.
Does the justice system make it too easy to avoid accountability? Is there too much due process which needs to be followed and which can be manipulated by legal teams to get clients off on technicalities or just bring in delay after delay?? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Willie Hofmeyr and Adv. Mannie Witz on this week's edition of the Wednesday Panel
A Jihadi bride’s fate causing a tussle between Australia & New Zealand.
America’s devastating snowstorm now affecting 150 million people.
The Quarantine border row Scotland could close its border with England.
