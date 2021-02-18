SIU probes into Eskom, Prasa and Transnet corruption

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Dischem Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
Toy Shop car dealership vandalism video goes viral
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Andre Traut, Lt Col - Spokesperson In Western Cape at Saps
Today at 10:08
International news with DW Bonn with Keith Walker
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Keith Walker
Today at 10:33
Tech Talk with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:05
Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert- (Institute for Risk Management SA) is doing its annual programme on Foresight with Risk Managers in SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:32
Calling all Township technologists and entrepreneurs to join the Township tech hackathon
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Fezeka Mavuso - Spokesperson for The Cape Innovation and Technology Initiative (CiTi)
Today at 19:08
Jet demotition
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kate Bester - Demolition Contracts Manager at Jet
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[VIDEOS] Cape Town luxury car showroom attacked and vandalised Video footage of the incident in Paarden Eiland shows a large group of men damaging cars and beating up staff. 18 February 2021 7:58 AM
Humility and grit - Lessons from entrepreneur who bought first business for R1 Tech entrepreneur Kirsty Bisset started her business journey as a result of a challenge on The Money Show in 2012. 17 February 2021 8:41 PM
Car insurance claims drop during lockdown, but premiums don't follow Reduced risk should lead to reduced premiums, right? Unlikely, but you should still try says Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 17 February 2021 7:55 PM
View all Local
New law will make scandal-ridden PIC - govt's asset manager - more transparent The Public Investment Corporation Amendment Act brings changes for the PIC board. It's a win for transparency, says Carol Paton. 17 February 2021 6:47 PM
'Bona Fide' MK National Council says MKMVA's defence of Zuma 'is anarchy' Mpumelo Cindi of the MK National Council says the body is the voice of bona fide MK members and dissociates itself from MKMVA. 17 February 2021 1:51 PM
[WATCH] 'Malema has a backbone like Malva Pudding' Deputy higher education minister Buti Manamela closed Tuesday's #SonaDebate with a strongly-worded attack on the EFF leader. 17 February 2021 11:32 AM
View all Politics
'For the little guy': Hollard shares advertising space to boost small businesses Applicants were rigorously vetted to make sure they could deal with increased trade says Chief Marketing Officer Heidi Brauer. 17 February 2021 7:29 PM
The best way to predict the future is to understand the past Unless we can store what we produce now, we can't learn from it in the future 17 February 2021 7:15 PM
'Over two million jobs returned since hard lockdown - but hunger is on the rise' Data from the NIDS-CRAM national survey shows a major jobs bounce-back in South Africa coupled with a worsening hunger crisis. 17 February 2021 6:43 PM
View all Business
Sars offices reopen for physical visits but virtual appointments still available After almost two months, the SA Revenue Service (Sars) reopened its branch offices nationwide on Wednesday morning. 17 February 2021 5:22 PM
FlySafair passengers could fork out R100k for breaking mask rules, CMO explains Refusal to wear a mask on board a FlySafair flight could cost a passenger R100,000 if the captain chooses to divert the flight due... 17 February 2021 3:07 PM
[WATCH] King Price takes funny Mzansi-style jab at Covid testing #TheTestTickles Two men await the test and are horrified by what they hear until they finally realise the meaning of the words. 17 February 2021 10:28 AM
View all Lifestyle
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Kolisi confirms departure from WP Rugby: 'Now is the time to spread my wings' Siya Kolisi says it has been a great privilege being a part of the Western Province Rugby Union for the past 11 years. 15 February 2021 3:41 PM
Under-ice freediving champ opens up about battle with addiction and depression “Don’t let depression and addiction get in the way of your dreams. No matter how hard things get, you can get through them." 12 February 2021 12:41 PM
View all Sport
Happy 40th birthday, Paris Hilton! The original famous-for-being-famous "socialite" and "social media influencer" (apologies Kim Kardashian) is 40 years old. 17 February 2021 3:14 PM
Newshound Crystal Ordersen takes to the airwaves with her hit list News editor and broadcaster is spinning her fave tracks on Sunday's #An HourWith special feature at 10am. 17 February 2021 11:16 AM
Oprah secures exclusive sit-down with Meghan and Harry The announcement comes a day after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they are expecting their second child. 16 February 2021 11:13 AM
View all Entertainment
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
View all World
Mkhize: South Africa's AstraZeneca doses have been offered to the African Union Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says South Africa will give its AstraZeneca doses to the African Union after ditching the jab due to... 17 February 2021 10:22 AM
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
View all Africa
Should South Africa risk a trade-war with US by taxing Google, Facebook, etc? "The French tried, and immediately the US retaliated with tariffs on their wine," warns Wally Horak. "You must satisfy the US." 17 February 2021 1:54 PM
Eskom hikes by 15% on 1 April: 'We’re sucked dry. Time for an energy revolution' "De Ruyter says he’s looking forward to doubling the tariff increase," says energy expert Ted Blom. "It's time to take Govt on!" 17 February 2021 11:53 AM
Bitcoin breaks through $50k - digital gold? 'It's critical to understand the changing nature of money.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com.) on The Money Show 16 February 2021 8:54 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
SIU probes into Eskom, Prasa and Transnet corruption

SIU probes into Eskom, Prasa and Transnet corruption

18 February 2021 8:27 AM

DA MP and member of Scopa, Benedicta Van Minnen, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about a briefing by the SIU on their probes into Eskom, Prasa and Transnet corruption.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The World View - North Korean Hackers

18 February 2021 7:58 AM

America’s snow deaths a rising toll from excessive cold.

Captain Tom’s trolls he was sent online abuse before his death.
 
Welsh Gobbledegook a supermarket boss offends Welsh speakers.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

18 February 2021 7:41 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Urgent meeting as taxi violence and threats escalate

18 February 2021 7:25 AM

Western Cape Transport MEC, Bonginkosi Madikizela, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about meetings with taxi bosses this week to address threats of violence, and yet more fatal shootings that plagued the industry in 2020.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trendspotting Thursday: The Growth of Subscriptions

18 February 2021 7:03 AM

With Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Daughter fights to keep her cop dad's killer in prison

18 February 2021 6:40 AM

Police Inspector Leslie Cilliers was gunned down in 2003 while in pursuit of bank robbers. His killers were caught, convicted and given multiple life sentences for murder, attempted murder and armed robbery. One of them is now up for early release, and his daughter Roxanne is seeking community support to ensure he serves the full sentence of 25 years. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

18 February 2021 6:37 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Panel: Is there such a thing as too much due process?

17 February 2021 8:45 AM

Does the justice system make it too easy to avoid accountability? Is there too much due process which needs to be followed and which can be manipulated by legal teams to get clients off on technicalities or just bring in delay after delay?? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Willie Hofmeyr and Adv. Mannie Witz on this week's edition of the Wednesday Panel

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Missing Dubai Princess

17 February 2021 7:58 AM

A Jihadi bride’s fate causing a tussle between Australia & New Zealand.

America’s devastating snowstorm now affecting 150 million people. 

The Quarantine border row Scotland could close its border with England. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

17 February 2021 7:41 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[VIDEOS] Cape Town luxury car showroom attacked and vandalised

Local

Action must be taken against Jacques Pauw for false claims about police - Sapu

Local

[WATCH] 'Malema has a backbone like Malva Pudding'

Politics

EWN Highlights

DA draft bill seeks to end cadre deployment

18 February 2021 7:42 AM

Vaal sewage crisis could lead to huge civil cases against state, SAHRC warns

18 February 2021 7:04 AM

UPDATE: Workers trapped in ArcelorMittal building collapse found dead

18 February 2021 6:53 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA