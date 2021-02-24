Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 06:44
Life Orientation’s role in social development
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ismail Taladia - Senior Curriculum Planner: Life Orientation/Life Skills at the Western Cape Education Department
Today at 07:07
Ensuring we don't lag behind world when it comes to STEM
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Vicky Nembaware - Bioinformatician in the Division of Human Genetics, Faculty of Health Sciences at University of Cape Town
Today at 07:20
Current Curriculum: Ensuring strong emphasis on Humanities Subjects & “New” Disciplines
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nuno Martins - Director, Co-founder and Principal at The Animation School
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Education: where to now for SA?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Raees Khan
Jaco Deacon - National Operations Officer at Federation Of Governing Bodies Of Sa Schools
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Dis-Chem Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
Employment alone not the sole answers to SA's socioeconomic challenges
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alana Bond
Today at 10:08
Jacobs Jams-Kieno in Conversation with the New jam company in Ceres first black female owner
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Budget preview with Dr Iraj Abedian
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Iraj Abedian - CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services
Today at 11:05
Bonang Mohale - revamping our Education system
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Bonang Mohale - CEO at Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA).
Today at 11:32
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury-2 topics - South Africas budget trends to look out for, and climate change
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:23
Saftu strike outside parliament ahead of Budget
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zwelinzima Vavi - General Secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)‚
Today at 12:27
2021 Budget preview: tax implications
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Arnaaz Camay - Executive at ENS Africa
Today at 12:37
Suspect arrested in possession of a san rock art - Sahra on the significance thereof
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ron Martin - Heritage consultant at South African Heritage Resources Agency (Sahra)
Today at 12:40
Bullying tactics by landlords are killing small businesses - Free State Black Business Council
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lucky Motsamai - CEO at Free State Black Business Council
Today at 12:45
Mozzies
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Mthokozisi Sibanda - CEO at African Applied Chemical
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 18:09
Budget Show Analysis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Edward Kieswitter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Dondo Mogajane - Director General at National Treasury
Today at 19:08
SKYPE Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Tensions rise in Masi over use of sports field earmarked for temporary homes There has been a stalemate in Masiphumelele, with some residents preventing the construction of the temporary units on the sports... 23 February 2021 7:32 PM
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
Mkhize: Second tranche of J&J Covid-19 vaccines set to arrive in SA on Saturday Another batch of 80,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines is expected to land in South Africa this weekend. 23 February 2021 6:13 PM
Unemployment rises to 32.5%, 7.2 million South Africans without jobs - StatsSA Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says easing lockdown regs will allow people to move from non-economically active category. 23 February 2021 1:46 PM
[EXPLAINER] Minister Creecy on why W Cape small-scale fishing rights scrapped The Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister is heading to the High Court to have the current fishing rights scrapped, 23 February 2021 12:19 PM
We were holding our breath, but results better than anticipated - Umalusi Umalusi head Prof Volmink says results were not expected to go up this year, and the results are credible. 23 February 2021 9:48 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
Kumba Iron Ore reports record earnings: 'We're confident in terms of the future' It's thanks to global demand and a quality product - The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kumba CEO Themba Mkhwanazi. 23 February 2021 7:18 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
Pineapple leaf nappies and sanitary wear wins this innovative woman an award Inners of Leafline products are made from a natural pineapple Leaf fibre called Pina Fibre making them environmentally friendly. 23 February 2021 2:40 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
South African Chris Morris becomes the world’s richest cricketer The allrounder will earn R32 million for playing in the 2021 Indian Premier League, which takes place between 11 April and 6 June. 19 February 2021 2:49 PM
'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone' Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen. 18 February 2021 2:00 PM
New psychological thriller set in the Eastern Cape 'Dam' premiers on Showmax Lead actress Lea Vivier opens up about her experience filming the new Showmax original drama 'Dam', which premiers on Monday 22 Fe... 22 February 2021 2:49 PM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 3 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 20 February 2021 1:19 PM
Kelly Khumalo: Nobody can ever use my story against me, because I've owned it South African songstress Kelly Khumalo joins Sara-Jayne King to talk about her latest album, reality TV show, and her relationship... 20 February 2021 12:21 PM
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
Street lights a simple way to keep woman safe in Khayelitsha, not implemented Mail & Guardian contributor Robyn Porteus says practical solutions need to be prioritised. 22 February 2021 9:04 AM
UK govt promises Covid-19 vaccine will be rolled out to all adults by end July Every adult in the UK will be offered a Covid-19 jab by the end of July as authorities ramp up the vaccination programme. 21 February 2021 12:54 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito. 22 February 2021 7:00 PM
Banks unwittingly employ criminals in rush to meet BEE targets - David Klatzow "In the rush to employ people who meet racial requirements, you’re dropping your standards," says investigator Dr David Klatzow. 19 February 2021 1:31 PM
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Life Orientation’s role in social development

Life Orientation’s role in social development

24 February 2021 6:56 AM

How important is Life Orientation as a subject, really? What should learners be taught, anyway? With so many essential life skills lacking, where to start?


The Social Rundown

24 February 2021 6:35 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

Don't call it a sin tax

23 February 2021 8:33 AM

Audio Description : Dr Sue Goldstein is board member of The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance and speaks to Refilwe Moloto about why we should not call excise taxes on alcohol, a sin tax, and why we should be paying more. 

The World View - NATO Troops In Afghanistan

23 February 2021 7:56 AM

 A Texas snowstorm lawsuit a family is suing over the death of their son.
 
England’s recovery roadmap it means many more weeks of lockdown. 

#IFQSAT:

23 February 2021 7:36 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

NSRI appeals to public to stay off shipweck

23 February 2021 7:34 AM

The NSRI has  appealed to the public to avoid the Bos 400 shipwreck located between Llandudno and Hout Bay, after being called out three times within a month to rescue people who had gotten into difficulty there. Refilwe Moloto speaks to NSRI CEO Dr Cleeve Robertson. 

Matric results released

23 February 2021 7:26 AM

Prof John Volmink, the head of Umalusi, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the process leading up to the release of the matric results.

Tech Tuesday: Floatpays

23 February 2021 7:04 AM

Getting an advance on your salary is often done by dodgy means at sky high rates. Until now? Floatpays says it will advance your salary interest free. 

Minister Creecy to scrap province's small scale fishing rights to bring fairness to process

23 February 2021 6:39 AM

Environment, Forestry And Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy is heading to the High Court to have the current fishing rights scrapped, so they can start with a clean slate following reports of the allocations process being unfair and inadequate.

The Social Rundown

23 February 2021 6:35 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

Office clerks and med students jumping vaccine queue, frontline doctor alleges

Local

Mkhize: Second tranche of J&J Covid-19 vaccines set to arrive in SA on Saturday

Local

Western Cape scores 79.9% matric pass rate - here are the top achievers

Local

Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery

World Sport

EWN Highlights

Stats SA: More than half of EC residents of working age unemployed in Q4

24 February 2021 6:51 AM

Popo Molefe: Montana misled Prasa board about R2.4bn Braamfontein project

24 February 2021 6:43 AM

SA COVID-19 death toll hits 49,413 as 263 more deaths recorded

24 February 2021 6:20 AM

