Current Curriculum: Ensuring strong emphasis on Humanities Subjects & “New” Disciplines

When it comes to STEM subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), South Africa as a whole is lagging behind the frontrunners by some margin.



Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Vicky Nembaware, a bioinformatician in the Division of Human Genetics, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Cape Town, and also project coordinator for mGenAfrica - an initiative of UCT in partnership with the Western Cape Education Department, about the different initiatives they have in place to boost interest and excellence in such subjects among learners.

arrow_forward