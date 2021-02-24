Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Craig Newborn
Today at 13:15
Covid - 19, kids and vaccinations
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dr Tendesayi Kufa-Chakezha - Epidemiologist
Today at 15:10
Open to introduction / BUDGET SPEECH
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Budget Speech review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One
Today at 15:40
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Budget Reaction: Small Businesses
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Allon Raiz - Founder and CEO at Raizcorp
Today at 16:50
[FEATURE] Financial Wellness : Household Budget
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 17:10
Momentum Budget desk: Dissecting the 2021 Budget
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Johann van Tonder, Economist and Researcher at Momentum iX (eye ex)
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:09
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Budget Analysis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Edward Kieswitter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Dondo Mogajane - Director General at National Treasury
Nic Borain - Political Economist
Today at 19:08
SKYPE Business Unusual: Facebook versus news publishers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja : Med scheme covers a member's chemo, but not the Covid test
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter : Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group CEO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shameel Joosub - Group CEO at Vodacom
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
#IFQSAT:

#IFQSAT:

24 February 2021 7:44 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.


Education: where to now for SA?

24 February 2021 9:29 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Raees Khan, Education strategy consultant at Cintolox and education law specialist, Dr Jaco Deacon Deputy CEO of Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools, about how South African education needs to change to remain effective, and how we can achieve this.

The World View - Tiger Woods' Car Crash

24 February 2021 8:11 AM

 A French star's rape Accusation problems for Gerard Depardieu.
 
Canada's unusual pandemic issue something's wrong with their butter. 

Current Curriculum: Ensuring strong emphasis on Humanities Subjects & "New" Disciplines

24 February 2021 7:36 AM

There has been a growing trend to bring in art as an important subject to complement the much-emphasised STEM lineup of subjects which should be encouraged to ensure the success of a country, and the result is STEAM. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Nuno Martins, director, co-founder and principal of The Animation School, about the importance of humanities subjects and "new" disciplines.

Ensuring we don't lag behind world when it comes to STEM

24 February 2021 7:27 AM

When it comes to STEM subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), South Africa as a whole is lagging behind the frontrunners by some margin.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Vicky Nembaware, a bioinformatician in the Division of Human Genetics, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Cape Town, and also project coordinator for mGenAfrica - an initiative of UCT in partnership with the Western Cape Education Department, about the different initiatives they have in place to boost interest and excellence in such subjects among learners.

Life Orientation's role in social development

24 February 2021 6:56 AM

How important is Life Orientation as a subject, really? What should learners be taught, anyway? With so many essential life skills lacking, where to start?

The Social Rundown

24 February 2021 6:35 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

Don't call it a sin tax

23 February 2021 8:33 AM

Audio Description : Dr Sue Goldstein is board member of The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance and speaks to Refilwe Moloto about why we should not call excise taxes on alcohol, a sin tax, and why we should be paying more. 

The World View - NATO Troops In Afghanistan

23 February 2021 7:56 AM

 A Texas snowstorm lawsuit a family is suing over the death of their son.
 
England's recovery roadmap it means many more weeks of lockdown. 

#IFQSAT:

23 February 2021 7:36 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

