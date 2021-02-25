The Social Rundown

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Dischem Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
Audio: Sir Ken Robinson
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
International news with Helen Seeney from Deutsche Welle in Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helen Seeney
Today at 10:33
SAITA Business Person of the Year Awards
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sorraiya Ahmed
Today at 11:05
Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert-What is an Innovation Budget?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:32
M&M Academy-Matric in the arts
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rolf Pearson
Today at 12:23
CHINESE COURT ORDERS MAN TO PAY EX-WIFE FOR HOUSEWORK IN LANDMARK RULING
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:52
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sars plans to tax retirement funds if you leave SA, target offshore assets The proposal to tax retirement fund members when no longer tax-resident in SA is not unreasonable, says Prof. Osman Mollagee. 24 February 2021 8:42 PM
Med scheme covers chemo treatment but not weekly Covid test required by hospital Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a patient who'd been paying his membership dues for more than 40 years. 24 February 2021 7:39 PM
No tax increases: A 'good news' Budget but SA not out of the woods 'We owe a lot of people a lot of money' says Tito Mboweni. Wide-ranging reaction to Budget 2021 on The Money Show. 24 February 2021 7:17 PM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE] Budget 2021: Mboweni dives into state of South Africa's economy All eyes were on South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni as he delivers his 2021 Budget Speech on Wednesday at 2pm. 24 February 2021 1:03 PM
'Matric results are a superficial measurement of education' Refilwe Moloto chats to Education strategy consultant Raees Khan and education law specialist Dr Jaco Deacon about matric results. 24 February 2021 12:10 PM
Twitter has strong feelings about renaming PE to Gqeberha (and pronouncing it!) Gqeberha is the isiXhosa name for Walmer Township, one of the first and oldest Port Elizabeth townships. 24 February 2021 10:54 AM
View all Politics
Facebook and Australia, what it means for the rest of us Will the deal with Australia help publishers around the world? 24 February 2021 7:15 PM
Uber class action suit in SA: 'Drivers deserve employee rights', says law firm Uber South Africa is facing a class-action lawsuit over the employment rights of drivers. 24 February 2021 11:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Business
The pros and cons of lay-by purchases - #ConsumerTalk Lay-by allows you to choose an item and then pay it off every month, interest-free, explains consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 24 February 2021 3:26 PM
'School Life Orientation plays a key role in pupils decision-making and success' Western Cape Education Department Senior Curriculum Planner: Life Orientation/Life Skills Ismail Teladia talks to Refilwe Moloto. 24 February 2021 8:48 AM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
South African Chris Morris becomes the world’s richest cricketer The allrounder will earn R32 million for playing in the 2021 Indian Premier League, which takes place between 11 April and 6 June. 19 February 2021 2:49 PM
'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone' Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen. 18 February 2021 2:00 PM
View all Sport
Idols winner Sasha-Lee Davids is sharing her playlist of fave songs on Sunday The Cape Town singing star hosts this Sunday's edition of #AnHourWith, CapeTalk's special weekly music offering. 24 February 2021 1:03 PM
French actor Depardieu charged with rape: actress says he attacked her at home The allegations have been made by an actress who claims the Oscar-nominated star raped her at her home three years ago. 24 February 2021 9:24 AM
New psychological thriller set in the Eastern Cape 'Dam' premiers on Showmax Lead actress Lea Vivier opens up about her experience filming the new Showmax original drama 'Dam', which premiers on Monday 22 Fe... 22 February 2021 2:49 PM
View all Entertainment
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
Street lights a simple way to keep woman safe in Khayelitsha, not implemented Mail & Guardian contributor Robyn Porteus says practical solutions need to be prioritised. 22 February 2021 9:04 AM
UK govt promises Covid-19 vaccine will be rolled out to all adults by end July Every adult in the UK will be offered a Covid-19 jab by the end of July as authorities ramp up the vaccination programme. 21 February 2021 12:54 PM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito. 22 February 2021 7:00 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
The Social Rundown

The Social Rundown

25 February 2021 6:37 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia

25 February 2021 8:48 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Expropriation bill public participation concludes this week

25 February 2021 8:29 AM

Find out why the expropriation bill does NOT mean 'ANC officials stand to seize anything you own'. Professor Zsa-Zsa Temmers Boggenpoel, public law and property law specialist at Stellenbosch University explains.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Vaccine Diplomacy

25 February 2021 7:58 AM

Gang wars in ecuador dozens of prison inmates have been killed.
 
Captain Tom’s Funeral details of Saturday’s special - but quiet - service. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

25 February 2021 7:46 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Equitable vaccine access

25 February 2021 7:40 AM

How can we make sure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine, and that wealthier nations don't stockpile the inoculations at the expense of poorer countries? Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, is the WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer, and joins us for that conversation. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Scopa runs the rule over Mboweni's Budget

25 February 2021 7:24 AM

Scopa chair, Mkhuleko Hlengwa of the IFP, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about his view on the budget as delivered by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trendspotting Thursdays : Branding Together

25 February 2021 7:03 AM

With Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moonstruck 2021 countdown

25 February 2021 6:43 AM

Moonstruck is THIS WEEKEND. Find out what you'll be missing out on if you don't register on CapeTalk.co.za for this year's digital event. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Education: where to now for SA?

24 February 2021 9:29 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Raees Khan, Education strategy consultant at Cintolox and education law specialist, Dr Jaco Deacon Deputy CEO of Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools, about how South African education needs to change to remain effective, and how we can achieve this.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

No tax increases: A 'good news' Budget but SA not out of the woods

Business Local Politics

Karl Bremer Hospital becomes fourth vaccination site in Cape Town

Local

The pros and cons of lay-by purchases - #ConsumerTalk

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Sin tax hikes in the interest of health, explains Mboweni

25 February 2021 7:43 AM

Govt to pull together all resources to pay for vaccine roll-out - Mboweni

25 February 2021 7:29 AM

Mboweni's budget dishonest, unaspiring, say opposition parties

25 February 2021 7:19 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA