I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
Find out why the expropriation bill does NOT mean 'ANC officials stand to seize anything you own'. Professor Zsa-Zsa Temmers Boggenpoel, public law and property law specialist at Stellenbosch University explains.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Gang wars in ecuador dozens of prison inmates have been killed.
Captain Tom’s Funeral details of Saturday’s special - but quiet - service.
How can we make sure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine, and that wealthier nations don't stockpile the inoculations at the expense of poorer countries? Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, is the WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer, and joins us for that conversation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Scopa chair, Mkhuleko Hlengwa of the IFP, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about his view on the budget as delivered by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Moonstruck is THIS WEEKEND. Find out what you'll be missing out on if you don't register on CapeTalk.co.za for this year's digital event.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Raees Khan, Education strategy consultant at Cintolox and education law specialist, Dr Jaco Deacon Deputy CEO of Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools, about how South African education needs to change to remain effective, and how we can achieve this.LISTEN TO PODCAST