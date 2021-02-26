Every Day Xhosa: Newly-named places in the Eastern Cape

Refilwe chats to Bridgette Khumalo from Uthini, a company that connects people who want to learn isiXhosa and isiZulu to a home language speaking tutor, to learn how to properly pronounce the newly-named places in the Eastern Cape.
Tali's Baby Diary (Showmax)
Tali Babes is back and - surprise! - she’s pregnant! While she works on her new look as a momfluencer, Darren and Rael negotiate the choppy waters of the Cape Town property game. And of course, none of it will be smooth sailing.
Allen vs Farrow (Showmax)
A four-part series documenting the accusation of sexual abuse against Woody Allen involving Dylan, his then 7-year-old daughter with Mia Farrow; their subsequent custody trial, the revelation of Allen's relationship with Farrow's daughter, Soon-Yi; and the controversial aftermath in the years that followed.
What has the youngest-ever female winner of Idols been up to since winning the show? Catch her at Moonstruck this weekend.
Chinese poverty president Xi says all China’s extreme poor have gone.
Saved in the pacific a Lithuanian sailor has had a miracle rescue.
Britain’s cheapest house on sale now for very very little.
The Zondo Commission continues to shed light on the rot at Prasa. This week saw further evidence revealed about the botched "tall train" contract awarded to Swifambo Rail. Daily Maverick investigative journalist, Pieter-Louis Myburgh has been probing this matter for some time and connects the dots with Refilwe Moloto.
Refilwe chats to Mayco member, Councillor Zahid Badroodien, on the potential increase in gastroenteritis cases in Cape Town.
Find out why the expropriation bill does NOT mean 'ANC officials stand to seize anything you own'. Professor Zsa-Zsa Temmers Boggenpoel, public law and property law specialist at Stellenbosch University explains.