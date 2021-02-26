Prasa rot runs deep

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 03:35
Sports Talk with Carl Lewis
Weekend Early
Guests
Carl Lewis
Today at 06:45
Lead SA: Earth Child Muizenberg
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Janna Kretzmar
Today at 07:10
V&A Waterfront Partners with Ocean-i Sustainable Furniture
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Sante Gouws - Co-Founder Ocean-i
Today at 07:40
Wellness - Weight Loss Drugs
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Khulile Singata
Today at 08:10
Talking Point - Do accents matter?
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Amber April
Shana Fife
Tinashe Venge - Senior Producer at Zalebs
Today at 08:40
Local Author Joins the Marvel Universe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Mohale Mashigo
Today at 08:50
Khayelitsha Agripreneur restoring greenhouse of hope
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Ncumisa Mkabile
Today at 09:10
The UK Report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:22
Movie Review: The Little Things Denzel Washington
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gayle Edmunds - Movie critic at CapeTalk
Today at 09:50
Sara-Jayne's bookclub: The Big South African Hair Book
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Janine Jellers
Green Point Urban Park: All gates open, no numbers restrictions in overall park Cllrs Jowell and McMahon confirm this, but no social gatherings or picnics allowed and limited numbers near smaller feature areas. 27 February 2021 2:54 PM
Rachel Kolisi and Siphokazi Jonas discuss their powerful film We Are Dying Here Rachel Kolisi along with her husband Siya makes her executive producer debut with the film focusing on the impact of rape and fem... 27 February 2021 11:29 AM
[LISTEN] How former teen heroin addict turned his life around Shannon Caswell from Hanover Park was just 13 years old when he first took heroin and now owns his own popular fashion label. 27 February 2021 9:00 AM
Cancel or calling out racists? 'A difference between accountability and shaming Presenter Sara-Jayne speaks to race theorist Dr Marthinus Conradie about how to deal with racism in society. 27 February 2021 9:46 AM
Makhanda water update: Pumps still not repaired, situation remains dire Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman says the pumps sent for repairs are still not ready and so the situation is unchanged. 26 February 2021 3:51 PM
eNCA slammed for 'pathetic excusing' after broadcaster denies journo's race bias News broadcaster eNCA has issued a statement defending their journalist Lindsay Dentlinger amid online backlash over alleged racis... 26 February 2021 8:08 AM
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
As export sales boost profit, Distell (Savanna, Klippies) eyes Africa expansion Despite the killer liquor bans in SA, Distell posted a double-digit profit for 2nd half of 2020 says Group CEO Richard Rushton. 25 February 2021 8:28 PM
Woolworths' online food sales soar, but fashion business 'disappointing' Woolworths is not paying an interim dividend, despite strong profit increase. The Money Show interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini. 25 February 2021 7:41 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 26 February 2021 John's 3 book picks for the week. 27 February 2021 11:48 AM
3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King suggests Breakers Brunch at the Radisson, the drive-in cinema, or get down to the Novalis Thrift Fest in Wynberg. 27 February 2021 8:02 AM
It's not just 'Gqeberha' - isiXhosa tutor schools us on pronouncing new EC names isiXhosa tutor Bridgette Khumalo breaks down how to pronounce the newly-named places in the Eastern Cape. 26 February 2021 9:49 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
Rachel Kolisi and Siphokazi Jonas discuss their powerful film We Are Dying Here Rachel Kolisi along with her husband Siya makes her executive producer debut with the film focusing on the impact of rape and fem... 27 February 2021 11:29 AM
3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King suggests Breakers Brunch at the Radisson, the drive-in cinema, or get down to the Novalis Thrift Fest in Wynberg. 27 February 2021 8:02 AM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
China court orders man to pay ex-wife for housework in landmark case The ruling was made in line with a new 'civil code' seeking to allow stay-at-home-parents compensation in the event of a divorce. 25 February 2021 3:35 PM
EU to plan sanctions against Russia over jailing of Kremlin critic The European Union (EU) is expected to sanction the Russian authorities responsible for the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Na... 25 February 2021 1:10 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Prasa rot runs deep

Prasa rot runs deep

26 February 2021 7:24 AM

The Zondo Commission continues to shed light on the rot at Prasa. This week saw further evidence revealed about the botched "tall train" contract awarded to Swifambo Rail. Daily Maverick investigative journalist, Pieter-Louis Myburgh has been probing this matter for some time and connects the dots with Refilwe Moloto.


Binge Club

26 February 2021 8:40 AM

With Matt Green Binge Buddy.

Tali's Baby Diary (Showmax)

Tali Babes is back and - surprise! - she's pregnant! While she works on her new look as a momfluencer, Darren and Rael negotiate the choppy waters of the Cape Town property game. And of course, none of it will be smooth sailing.

Allen vs Farrow (Showmax)

A four-part series documenting the accusation of sexual abuse against Woody Allen involving Dylan, his then 7-year-old daughter with Mia Farrow; their subsequent custody trial, the revelation of Allen's relationship with Farrow's daughter, Soon-Yi; and the controversial aftermath in the years that followed. 

Trailblazer: Paxton

26 February 2021 8:37 AM

What has the youngest-ever female winner of Idols been up to since winning the show? Catch her at Moonstruck this weekend. capetalk.co.za/moonstruck.

The World View - A Princess's Plea

26 February 2021 8:06 AM

Chinese poverty president Xi says all China's extreme poor have gone.
 
Saved in the pacific a Lithuanian sailor has had a miracle rescue.
 
Britain's cheapest house on sale now for very very little. 

#IFQSAT:

26 February 2021 7:38 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

Every Day Xhosa: Newly-named places in the Eastern Cape

26 February 2021 6:58 AM

Refilwe chats to Bridgette Khumalo from Uthini, a company that connects people who want to learn isiXhosa and isiZulu to a home language speaking tutor, to learn how to properly pronounce the newly-named places in the Eastern Cape.

Is there an increase in gastroenteritis in Cape Town?

26 February 2021 6:37 AM

Refilwe chats to Mayco member, Councillor Zahid Badroodien, on the potential increase in gastroenteritis cases in Cape Town. 

The Social Rundown

26 February 2021 6:29 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

The Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia

25 February 2021 8:48 AM
Expropriation bill public participation concludes this week

25 February 2021 8:29 AM

Find out why the expropriation bill does NOT mean 'ANC officials stand to seize anything you own'. Professor Zsa-Zsa Temmers Boggenpoel, public law and property law specialist at Stellenbosch University explains.

[FIRE UPDATE] Jonkershoek burns in strong winds and blistering heat

Local

Stomach bug going around in Cape Town? City reports drop in diarrheal cases

Local

3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

EC crime stats: Attempted murder down by 12.3%, rape down by 2.7%

27 February 2021 4:55 PM

Another Cape teen (15) dies after being caught in suspected gang crossfire

27 February 2021 2:57 PM

Full steam ahead: Prasa unveils new group CEO, ready to deliver better service

27 February 2021 2:39 PM

