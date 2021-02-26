Binge Club

With Matt Green Binge Buddy.



Tali's Baby Diary (Showmax)



Tali Babes is back and - surprise! - she’s pregnant! While she works on her new look as a momfluencer, Darren and Rael negotiate the choppy waters of the Cape Town property game. And of course, none of it will be smooth sailing.



Allen vs Farrow (Showmax)



A four-part series documenting the accusation of sexual abuse against Woody Allen involving Dylan, his then 7-year-old daughter with Mia Farrow; their subsequent custody trial, the revelation of Allen's relationship with Farrow's daughter, Soon-Yi; and the controversial aftermath in the years that followed.