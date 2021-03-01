Courses that you can do without a Martic

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
The business of loneliness
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Faeeza Khan
125
Today at 14:15
Legal Talk -Share Block Schemes
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nicolene Schoeman-Louw
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 14:50
Music with Rudi Simon
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Rudi Simon
Today at 15:10
Kriegler calls for Hlophe to be suspended
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Johann Kriegler - Chairperson at Freedom Under Law
Today at 15:10
EWN:
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 15:16
Water interruptions wreak havoc for small business owners
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mark Kaplin, Laundromat owner
Today at 15:20
Reply to listener: Having to appear in court after exceeding the urban speed limit by more than 30km/h
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Howard Dembovsky - Chairman at Justice Project SA
Today at 15:20
EWN: Briefing on Land court bull and Land Reform initiatives
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 15:40
New policy to shake-up South Africa’s public service
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Allan - Local Government Analyst & Con at Municipal Iq
Today at 15:40
The WheelChair Doctor aims to make mobility easier for people living with disabilities
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ernest Majenge
Today at 15:50
Pay Just Now: South Africa’s new risk-free, Interest free payment solution.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Newborn - PayJustNow
Today at 15:50
Youth employment creation
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Maryana Iskander, CEO of Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator
Today at 16:05
Spike in attacks on SAPS members
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
Today at 16:10
Public sector unions are expected to resume wage talks
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Reuben Maleka - Assistant General Manager at Public Servants Association of South Africa
Today at 16:20
DA: R6.5 million salary for CEO of failed Housing Development Agency
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Emma Powell - Deputy Shadow Minister for Water and Sanitation and Human Settlements
Today at 16:55
DA welcomes Independent Review Panel findings on PP removal proceedings
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:05
New South African studies support urgent need to regulate e-cigarettes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lekan Ayo-yusuf
Today at 17:20
The latest regarding vaccines, level 1 and a possible third Covid-19 wave.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:45
Level 1: Are we going to see theatres open up again?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daphne Kuhn - Owner And Producer at Liberty Theatre On The Square
Today at 18:12
Sea Harvest swimming in 17% increase in annual profit
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Felix Ratheb - Group CEO at Sea Harvest
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Meryl Pick - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Demand for hygiene and facility services pushes Bidvest's profit up by 3.5% to R4.1billion
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mpumi Madisa - CEO at Bidvest
Today at 18:49
Hemelzicht vineyards - a new investment model that gives the public the opportunity to own a share in a luxury wine estate
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roland Peens - Co-founder and CEO of Hemelzicht, and Director at Wine Cellar Fine Wine Merchants
Today at 19:08
SA e-commerce logistics specialist ParcelNinja give up 60% to Imperial Logistics
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Justin Drennan - Co-Founder at Parcel Ninja
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature - Successfully Implementing Turnaround Strategies in State-Owned Companies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kaizer Nyatsumba
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Kuli Roberts
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kuli Roberts - Radio/Tv Presenter at ...
