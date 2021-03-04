New study into SA variant

To save on the time which could be wasted while trying to call an emergency number, Trigger is a new, smart, on-demand emergency services app which developers say will provide instant access to a network of independent armed response, paramedics, roadside assistance operators, legal advice and trauma counselling services – all in real time, and all at the touch of just one button. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Trigger CEO, Morné Kruger.

