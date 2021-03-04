New study into SA variant

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Over 40 frontliners were turned away at CT vaccine site due to 'flawed system' More than 40 healthcare workers were turned away from Tygerberg Hospital's vaccination site on Wednesday morning after others had... 4 March 2021 7:07 PM
Here's how to apply to have your 2020 matric exam papers re-marked or rechecked If you're unhappy with your matric results, you may apply to have your examinations re-marked or rechecked. Here's what you should... 4 March 2021 5:28 PM
Groote Schuur Hospital sends home 150th patient to survive Covid on ventilator Groote Schuur staffers marked a major milestone earlier this week as their 150th ventilated Covid-19 survivor was discharged on Mo... 4 March 2021 4:34 PM
Govt 'admits' private sector could buy vaccines, but it's not that simple Currently, vaccine manufacturers won't sell to businesses responds Profmed CEO Craig Comrie after Afriforum legal challenge. 3 March 2021 6:49 PM
Bellville set to become second Cape Town CBD UCT African Centre For Cities' Edgar Pieterse says reimagining Bellville is not something in the future. It is already happening. 3 March 2021 4:15 PM
'Criminals believe small ports like Saldanha are easier to wiggle through' Public Safety Mayco member Andre Truter at Saldanha Bay Municipality says criminals will try and find the crack in the system. 3 March 2021 2:14 PM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
FirstRand declares dividend after rebound 'exceeds group's expectations' 'We've seen a strong turnaround pretty much across the board in our portfolio' - FirstRand CEO Allan Pullinger on The Money Show. 4 March 2021 7:11 PM
Home exercising and online shopping trends a boon for fitness-related businesses Sales of fitness products are soaring as the pandemic focuses attention on health improvement and home exercise. 3 March 2021 8:50 PM
[PHOTOS] Lucky Tableview cat rescued after accidentally being plastered in wall Tableview residents Sunell and Gerrit Moss spent more than two days searching for their missing cat Gina who had just disappeared. 3 March 2021 2:47 PM
Cashbuild doubles its profit as lockdowns boost desire for home improvement Not all businesses suffered losses because of the pandemic. Bruce Whitfield interviews Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager. 2 March 2021 7:11 PM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
[WATCH] "It's called Love Island, not Love 'Robben' Island..." - Coconut Kelz Satirist Lesego Thlabi gives Love Island SA the Coconut Kelz treatment in her latest video...click to watch. 4 March 2021 2:10 PM
"How do we build a rainbow nation if TV shows only feature a certain race?" Within hours of Love Island SA debut #LoveIslandOrania was trending - in reference to the famous 'whites-only' Northern Cape town. 4 March 2021 1:55 PM
Dolly Parton gets taste of own medicine, sings about vaccine while getting jab Parton last year donated $1 million to vaccine research supporting the development of the Moderna vaccine. 4 March 2021 12:15 PM
Sanitisers can become resistant to bacteria A team of researchers from the University of Free State is putting this to the test. 4 March 2021 1:35 PM
SA firm named in Amnesty report on war crimes in Mozambique A report by Amnesty is accusing both the government and the al-Shabaab linked insurgents of war crimes against civilians. 3 March 2021 1:23 PM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place? After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect. 2 March 2021 8:52 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
New study into SA variant

New study into SA variant

4 March 2021 7:21 AM

Prof Wolfgang Preiser heads the Division of Medical Virology in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at Stellenbosch University speaks to Refilwe Moloto about new research which shows people infected with the local Covid-19 variant  have better immunity against other coronavirus mutations.


The Emerging Economies - Focus on India

4 March 2021 8:36 AM

With Prof Dilip  Menon |  Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa  at Wits University.

Research into whether bacteria can develop resistance to disinfectants

4 March 2021 8:30 AM

With so many sanitisers being available might the use of sub-standard hand sanitisers lead to bacterial strains becoming resistant to them, and bring with it more problems down the line? A team of researchers from the University of Free State is putting this to the test. 

The World View - Middle East Atrocities

4 March 2021 7:57 AM

German extremism the main opposition party’s under surveillance.

Royal fireworks sparks are flying between Meghan & the Palace.
 
A British Isles world cup but have we already scored an own goal. 

#IFQSAT:

4 March 2021 7:35 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

SA's 172 000 forensic backlog is crippling justice

4 March 2021 7:33 AM

This week parliament's portfolio committee on police heard how the state's forensic laboratories are at breaking point with a backlog of more than 172 000 cases. This means justice is failing thousands of victims of crime, especially victims of GBV cases. The DA's Andrew Whitfield is on the committee and speaks to Refilwe Moloto about this dire and dangerous situation.

Trendspotting Thursdays: The return to word of mouth

4 March 2021 6:53 AM

With Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.

On-demand national emergency services app launched

4 March 2021 6:39 AM

To save on the time which could be wasted while trying to call an emergency number, Trigger is a new, smart, on-demand emergency services app which developers say will provide instant access to a network of independent armed response, paramedics, roadside assistance operators, legal advice and trauma counselling services – all in real time, and all at the touch of just one button. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Trigger CEO, Morné Kruger.

The Social Rundown

4 March 2021 6:34 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

Wednesday Panel: Home Owners Associations and Sectional Titles

3 March 2021 9:25 AM

We take a deep dive into the murky world of sectional titles and homeowners' associations with two of the best experts in the field. We're joined by Zerlinda van der Merwe, an attorney of the High Court with a specialisation in Sectional Titles and Homeowners Associations; And Marina Constas of BBM Attorneys.

