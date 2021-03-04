I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
With Prof Dilip Menon | Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With so many sanitisers being available might the use of sub-standard hand sanitisers lead to bacterial strains becoming resistant to them, and bring with it more problems down the line? A team of researchers from the University of Free State is putting this to the test.LISTEN TO PODCAST
This week parliament's portfolio committee on police heard how the state's forensic laboratories are at breaking point with a backlog of more than 172 000 cases. This means justice is failing thousands of victims of crime, especially victims of GBV cases. The DA's Andrew Whitfield is on the committee and speaks to Refilwe Moloto about this dire and dangerous situation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof Wolfgang Preiser heads the Division of Medical Virology in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at Stellenbosch University speaks to Refilwe Moloto about new research which shows people infected with the local Covid-19 variant have better immunity against other coronavirus mutations.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.LISTEN TO PODCAST
To save on the time which could be wasted while trying to call an emergency number, Trigger is a new, smart, on-demand emergency services app which developers say will provide instant access to a network of independent armed response, paramedics, roadside assistance operators, legal advice and trauma counselling services – all in real time, and all at the touch of just one button. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Trigger CEO, Morné Kruger.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.LISTEN TO PODCAST
We take a deep dive into the murky world of sectional titles and homeowners' associations with two of the best experts in the field. We're joined by Zerlinda van der Merwe, an attorney of the High Court with a specialisation in Sectional Titles and Homeowners Associations; And Marina Constas of BBM Attorneys.LISTEN TO PODCAST