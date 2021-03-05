Marking one year since Covid-19 first confirmed in SA

A listen back to the first briefing after South Africa recorded its first coronavirus case.
Find out what makes Cape Coffee Bean a Cape Town institution in a conversation with founder Phaedon Gourtsoyannis.LISTEN TO PODCAST
It has been a year of living with Covid-19. And it has shown we're not perfect, but we've done pretty damn well and made some changes in our health system that will bring benefits for years. Health journalist and editor, Laura López González takes a look at where we've got it right.LISTEN TO PODCAST
EU vaccination action Italy’s blocked the export of AstraZeneca vaccines.
Security in washington DC beefed up over a supposed new threat.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Ebrahim Deen, senior researcher at the Afro-Middle East Centre speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the ongoing conflict in Yemen following the Arab Spring.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Michael Marchant of Open Secrets talks to Refilwe Moloto about an investigation that shows South African arms companies are selling weapons to those waging war on Yemenis for nearly a decade.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Minister of Home Affairs has announced additional services which the Department of Home Affairs will be re-instating under South Africa's level 1 lockdown. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Sam Plaaitjies, district co ordinator of the Department of Home Affairs in the Western Cape.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Prof Dilip Menon | Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.LISTEN TO PODCAST