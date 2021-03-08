Prasa's CEO bungle

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:05
UIF extends relief payments
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Allan Ravagaloo, director: Provincial Support, UIF
Today at 10:08
BBC Outlook - Myanmar
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rich Preston
Today at 10:33
Business Insider with Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 10:35
The 'Wounded'
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Supra Mahumapelo
Bongani Bongo
Today at 10:45
Pick n’ Pay Celebrates Raymond Ackermans 90th birthday with throwback recycled bags.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Ackerman
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse - retirement plans
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:05
Family Matters- Dealing with Change
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Wilma Calvert - Counselor from the Family Life Centre
Today at 11:16
International Women's Day
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Yogaveli Nambiar
Today at 11:32
Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather - NFT Tokens
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather
Today at 11:45
Taste Test Mondays Woodies Burgers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Munir Haywood
Today at 12:15
Ace tells ANC MP's to vote against PP impeachment
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Natasha Mazzone
Glynnis Breytenbach - Shadow Minister For Justice and Constitutional Development at Da
Today at 12:23
IPID investigates lock down brutality
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daneel Knoetze
Today at 12:40
EWN feature: Revitalizing Belville CBD
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN
Today at 12:52
Legal Talk:
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 18:08
Peter Matlare
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sbusiso Nxumalo
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
Other People’s Money - Mbhazima Shilowa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Premier of Gauteng, Trade Unionist and Leader of COPE
Latest Local
'Healing' horses desperately need help to find a home The 17 therapy horses at Tom Ro Haven in Noordhoek were rescued from abuse and neglect by founder Gill McCulloch. 8 March 2021 7:34 AM
Police warn the public against buying fake Covid-19 vaccines The South African Police Service (SAPS) has cautioned the public not to fall for unscrupulous people who are selling vaccines for... 7 March 2021 1:10 PM
Do you crave 'comfort food' just before your period? A nutritionist explains why There's a reason why most women are drawn to junk food before their monthly cycle. But bad food choices could worsen PMS symptoms.... 7 March 2021 12:28 PM
View all Local
Over 9,300 signatures on DA's Gqeberha petition while NMB mayor faces backlash The DA launched an online petition to object against the gazetted name changes of Port Elizabeth to Gqeberha, and Uitenhage to Kar... 7 March 2021 2:45 PM
Ready for Zuma Part 2? Duduzane Zuma sends clear message of leadership intent The son of the former president appears to be continuing to indicate that he's eyeing the country's top job in 2024. 5 March 2021 11:51 AM
Zondo Commission lawyers and investigators have not been paid for 5 months 'Whether the money is actually there is a major question mark,' says News24's Karyn Maughan talking to John Maytham. 5 March 2021 11:39 AM
View all Politics
FirstRand declares dividend after rebound 'exceeds group's expectations' 'We've seen a strong turnaround pretty much across the board in our portfolio' - FirstRand CEO Allan Pullinger on The Money Show. 4 March 2021 7:11 PM
Santam makes provision for R2b more to pay out business interruption claims Santam has been processing latest claims since getting legal certainty on business interruption in Jan, says CEO Lizé Lambrechts. 4 March 2021 6:48 PM
'Word-of-Mouth is the most effective form of marketing available today' Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard Ryan McFadyen provides insightful tips on how to increase your marketability. 4 March 2021 11:27 AM
View all Business
Maxhosa designer Laduma Ngxokolo talks about creating ’Coming 2 America' looks MaXhosa Africa designer Laduma Ngxokolo still can’t believe that he got to work with Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth E... 6 March 2021 1:47 PM
Don't normalise intense period pain - Cape Town mom on battle with endometriosis A Cape Town mother says her endometriosis symptoms were dismissed by three different doctors and she was only diagnosed after 15 y... 6 March 2021 12:43 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 March 2021 John's 3 book picks for the week. 5 March 2021 5:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] I was just in awe - Nomzamo Mbatha dishes on filming 'Coming 2 America' South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha chats about her role in 'Coming 2 America' and how she deals with imposter syndrome. 6 March 2021 10:56 AM
UCT surgeons use holographic helmet to perform shoulder replacement surgery Shoulder and Elbow Unit head at Groote Schuur, Stephen Roche explains the groundbreaking procedure. 5 March 2021 6:12 PM
[WATCH] "It's called Love Island, not Love 'Robben' Island..." - Coconut Kelz Satirist Lesego Thlabi gives Love Island SA the Coconut Kelz treatment in her latest video...click to watch. 4 March 2021 2:10 PM
View all Entertainment
At height of 80s AIDS pandemic this woman sat with shunned and dying men A woman living in Arkansas in the mid-1980s describes how she found herself thrust into the heart of the rising AIDS pandemic. 5 March 2021 3:05 PM
NPA: We are unaware of Markus Jooste balance sheet fraud charges in Germany NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says the reports emanated from one particular magazine. 5 March 2021 1:46 PM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
View all World
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place? After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect. 2 March 2021 8:52 PM
View all Opinion

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Prasa's CEO bungle

Prasa's CEO bungle

8 March 2021 7:18 AM

GroundUp's James Stent, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about How Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has appointed a new Prasa Group CEO, Zolani Mattews, 64, who by the rail agency's own standards, is over the age of retirement.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Emerging Economies: Focus on Latin America

8 March 2021 8:38 AM

With Prof Lyal White of Johannesburg Business School.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Delayed justice for Listeriosis victims

8 March 2021 8:26 AM

Why have the victims of SA's major Listeriosis outbreak not received compensation? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Queen’s message just ahead of the Meghan & Harry Interview

8 March 2021 8:00 AM

International Women’s Day it has prompted some concerns from the UN.

The Swiss Burqa ban controversy in the land of the cuckoo clock. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

8 March 2021 7:42 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crucial euthanasia campaign evidence to be heard behind closed doors

8 March 2021 7:38 AM

Attorney Sheena Swemmer is with The Centre for Applied Legal Studies (CALS) who will be presenting evidence in a pioneering case where a doctor and her patient are arguing for euthanasia to be made legal in South Africa. She speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the constitutional challenges and implications.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moolah Monday - Investing in Krugerrands

8 March 2021 6:58 AM

On this week's edition of Moolah Monday, Refilwe Moloto speaks to Thorne White, Western Cape Regional Manager for Mr Kruger, about the advantages of investing in Krugerrands. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

8 March 2021 6:38 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City Faves: Cape Coffee Beans

5 March 2021 8:47 AM

Find out what makes Cape Coffee Bean a Cape Town institution in a conversation with founder Phaedon Gourtsoyannis.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19: What SA got right and how our response will benefit us in future

5 March 2021 8:41 AM

It has been a year of living with Covid-19. And it has shown we're not perfect, but we've done pretty damn well and made some changes in our health system that will bring benefits for years. Health journalist and editor, Laura López González takes a look at where we've got it right.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Shivambu calls DA 'racist apologists' after defending eNCA reporter in mask saga

Local

Police warn the public against buying fake Covid-19 vaccines

Local

Don't normalise intense period pain - Cape Town mom on battle with endometriosis

Lifestyle

'Healing' horses desperately need help to find a home

Local

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Authorities to continue search for Bonnievale crocs until certain all recaptured

8 March 2021 9:00 AM

Teen accused of murdering Mapula Khune to appear in court

8 March 2021 8:47 AM

Harry and Meghan offer glimpse of 'fairytale' new life

8 March 2021 8:19 AM

