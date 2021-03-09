Has it been a milder summer?

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
ANC Top 6 gives update on Zuma meeting
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Ongama Mtimka - Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University
Mondli Gungubele - Chair at Public Investment Corporation
Today at 10:08
SANCOBB Calls for volunteers & we discuss how the lockdown has impacted the work they do
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Katta Ludynia
Today at 10:33
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 10:35
The politics of love and desirability
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Paballo Chauke
Today at 10:45
SABC wants all South African households to pay a R265 ‘TV tax’ – even if you don’t watch TV
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Today at 11:05
“Gangster”
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
World of Work:
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Arlene Leggat - Director at South African Payroll Association
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness: Meal Portion Control
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Matome Diala
Today at 12:07
ANC top 6 zooms with Zuma
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ntsikelelo Breakfast
Today at 12:10
Durban xenophobic violence
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Amir Sheikh
Today at 12:23
Calls for Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe to be released 'permanently'
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Richard Ratcliffe
Today at 12:40
Uber driver's class action
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Darcy Du Toit
Today at 12:45
Brazil's Lula freed
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Benjamin Fogel
Today at 12:52
Africa Report: JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[BEFORE PICS] John Maytham's lockdown locks are about to get the chop John has been sporting a variety of different hairdos lately. What do you think is the best look? 9 March 2021 8:53 AM
Emotional mom describes 6-year-old daughter's op to give her a voice Stella's first word was Hyena, laughs mom Ashlea Myson, 'she marches to her own drum all the time and we found it very funny.' 9 March 2021 8:28 AM
SA prisoner conjugal visits denied, but why expert says these could be good idea Judge Jody Kollapen has denied Boeremag member Dr Wilhelm Pretorius monthly three-hour conjugal visits with his wife. 8 March 2021 6:44 PM
View all Local
Another bump in the road: Why Telkom has objected to spectrum auction Founder and Editor at Techcentral Duncan  McLeod analyses the latest delay caused by objections from Telkom. 8 March 2021 7:46 PM
Crucial meeting between Zuma and ANC top six expected to take place virtually It appears former president Jacob Zuma is no longer meeting with the ANC top six officials at Luthuli House as initially planned. 8 March 2021 2:04 PM
Only 49 police brutality cases probed from first months of hard lockdown? IPID is investigating cases that took place in March and April 2020 but Viewfinder's Daneel Knoetze says 199 cases were reported. 8 March 2021 1:22 PM
View all Politics
'No rules rules' - Netflix's meteoric rise 'What Netflix does is spectacular and counterintuitive,' says business book reviewer on The Money Show Ian Mann. 8 March 2021 9:08 PM
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
NPA: We are unaware of Markus Jooste balance sheet fraud charges in Germany NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says the reports emanated from one particular magazine. 5 March 2021 1:46 PM
View all Business
'I am scared' - Covid-19 through the eyes of a child: Whatsapps reveal fear A series of Whatsapp messages between two 8-year-olds last year reveal the fear felt by children around the Covid-19 pandemic. 8 March 2021 9:28 AM
Maxhosa designer Laduma Ngxokolo talks about creating ’Coming 2 America' looks MaXhosa Africa designer Laduma Ngxokolo still can’t believe that he got to work with Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth E... 6 March 2021 1:47 PM
Don't normalise intense period pain - Cape Town mom on battle with endometriosis A Cape Town mother says her endometriosis symptoms were dismissed by three different doctors and she was only diagnosed after 15 y... 6 March 2021 12:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] I was just in awe - Nomzamo Mbatha dishes on filming 'Coming 2 America' South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha chats about her role in 'Coming 2 America' and how she deals with imposter syndrome. 6 March 2021 10:56 AM
UCT surgeons use holographic helmet to perform shoulder replacement surgery Shoulder and Elbow Unit head at Groote Schuur, Stephen Roche explains the groundbreaking procedure. 5 March 2021 6:12 PM
[WATCH] "It's called Love Island, not Love 'Robben' Island..." - Coconut Kelz Satirist Lesego Thlabi gives Love Island SA the Coconut Kelz treatment in her latest video...click to watch. 4 March 2021 2:10 PM
View all Entertainment
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
Meghan Markle: 'There were concerns about how dark Archie's skin colour might be Duchess of Sussex talks to Oprah Winfrey about shocking allegations made by members of the Royal family. 8 March 2021 12:12 PM
At height of 80s AIDS pandemic this woman sat with shunned and dying men A woman living in Arkansas in the mid-1980s describes how she found herself thrust into the heart of the rising AIDS pandemic. 5 March 2021 3:05 PM
View all World
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
View all Africa
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Has it been a milder summer?

Has it been a milder summer?

9 March 2021 8:45 AM

Has the current summer season in Cape Town been  noticeable milder compared to previous years? Refilwe Moloto speaks to climate scientist Dr Peter Johnston to find out if our casual observations are borne out by scientific data.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Feathers fly in SA's chicken tariff war

9 March 2021 8:29 AM

Paul Matthew is the CEO of the Association of Meat Importers and Exporters. He speaks to Refilwe Moloto about concerns that tariff hikes to deter chicken imports will not boost the local market, but rather increase prices of the country's most popular source of protein.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Royal Interview

9 March 2021 7:59 AM

Abandoned Sailors concern about thousands of stricken seafarers. 
 
An English Woman scorned taking revenge in a very public way. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Little Hippo Heroes: Mom describes 6-year-old daughter's operation to give her a voice

9 March 2021 7:51 AM

Mom describes 6-year-old daughter's operation to give her a voice.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT

9 March 2021 7:40 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

THE LEAD: Markus Jooste and the Stellenbosch Mafia

9 March 2021 7:26 AM

Pieter du Toit's bestseller The Stellenbosch Mafia has been re-released just in time for Markus Jooste's return to the spotlight. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech Tuesday: The Jerusalema Intellectual Property Challenge

9 March 2021 7:06 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to trademark attorney Stephen Hollis about the warnings many people have been getting for posting viral videos which feature commercial hit songs.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

9 March 2021 6:59 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Emerging Economies: Focus on Latin America

8 March 2021 8:38 AM

With Prof Lyal White of Johannesburg Business School.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Delayed justice for Listeriosis victims

8 March 2021 8:26 AM

Why have the victims of SA's major Listeriosis outbreak not received compensation? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Abuse and rape threats against Lindsay Dentlinger unacceptable - Sanef

Local

Don't be alarmed by nuclear siren test at Koeberg - but do keep your pets inside

Local

Tally of recaptured crocodiles rises to 51 as CapeNature investigates escape

Local

Emotional mom describes 6-year-old daughter's op to give her a voice

Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Molefe continues Transnet-related evidence at state capture inquiry

9 March 2021 9:38 AM

China launches virus passport

9 March 2021 8:57 AM

Wits students block Empire Road while protesting over registration issues

9 March 2021 8:38 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA