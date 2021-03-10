Eskom reports 'high voltage trip' affecting power in the Helderberg region

The City of Cape Town is usually able to provide slight relief during load shedding via its Steenbras hydroelectric facility, and this typically takes place during the daytime, as it needs to be charged up during the evening off-peak period. However, it also needs to be taken off the grid for essential servicing, during which it is unable to provide the service. John Maytham speaks to Kadri Nassiep, Executive Director for Energy at the City of Cape Town, to find out if such a service is on the cards.

